WWE Wins Shorty Audience Honor Award For Social Media

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

WWE’s social media work has earned a Shorty Audience Honor Award. The company announced on Thursday that the they won the publicly-voted award for Social Media – Sports. In addition to the win, WWE was nominated for several Shorty Awards proper as you can see below:. WWE...

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To WWE This Summer

Welcome back. There are a lot of people who are involved in making a wrestling show work. In addition to having the wrestlers in the ring doing everything they need to do, there are also the people behind the scenes who help put the whole presentation together. It makes sense for those people to have a great background in wrestling and now WWE is getting back one of its Hall of Famer producers.
Hello Magazine

Netflix announces shocking change - and users are not taking it well

Netflix has sparked outrage among its users after announcing plans to potentially run advertisements as a way to keep subscriptions prices down. According to the streaming platform's CEO Reed Hastings, the company is considering the idea of introducing a cheaper plan that includes ads following the disappointing news that over 200,000 customers cancelled their subscriptions in the first three months of 2022.
WWE Files Trademarks For Damaris Griffin

WWE has filed two new trademarks for Damaris Griffin ahead of Griffin’s NXT Level Up debut tonight. Fightful reports that the company filed applications on April 19th for trademarks on “Damaris Griffin” and “D-Griff.”. You can see the descriptions of the trademarks below. Griffin is teaming...
Hypebae

So, Your Partner Still Hasn't Posted You on Social Media

With each new dating trend, it seems there are more toxic behaviors present than good. The latest in the pipeline is “pocketing,” the act of keeping your partner in your pocket by not revealing them to those you love. In the age of social media, this includes never posting your partner on apps like Instagram where people share their entire lives.
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Exits, But Gets a New Show

Tami Roman left Basketball Wives midway through its 8th season, citing reasons of bad editing. She'd been on the show since the show's second season of the Miami season, where she was a single mother raising two daughters. Since then, Roman has been a top contender in the franchise and has since married Reggie Youngblood. Amid the 10th season premiering, Roman hasn't minced words about her belief that her former co-stars aren't her friends but merely her co-stars. Now, the 10th season shall premiere without her. Basketball Wives Season 10 premieres in May on VH1 with just a few returning cast members. Returns include Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Brandi Maxiell. However, fans who may have been expecting the return of Tami Roman will, unfortunately, be disappointed as the reality star has decided to no longer be part of the show, leaving midway through season 8. Now, she has her reality series.
Popculture

Netflix Officially Adding Commercials

It's the end of an era for Netflix. While the service has long been praised for its lack of ads and commercials, Netflix is reversing its course on the matter. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said that ads will soon be incorporated into the service. Hastings'...
411mania.com

411 Is Hiring Freelance Writers for News Posting

We’re looking to add freelance writers to our news team to post wrestling (and occasionally general entertainment) news. Past experience posting wrestling news is a must. You must be able to write clear, easy to understand news items, be able to properly and accurately summarize, transcribe, source, research, etc. and do so fairly quickly, working within scheduled shifts. We use WordPress so past experience posting and editing articles on WordPress is a plus (though not required).
411mania.com

Booker T Reacts To WWE No Longer Penalizing Talent For Marijuana Use

Booker T is happy to hear the news that WWE no longer punishes superstars who use marijuana. Booker took to his Hall of Fame podcast to share his thoughts (h/t Wrestling Inc). On WWE’s stance on marijuana use: “It’s a long time overdue, I think – marijuana policy being lifted just because, like, science approved what marijuana can do for so many different types of ailments, especially pain management. And one thing about the professional wrestling game, the opioid problem got huge at one point in time. You know, guys trying to self-medicate and we lost a lot of guys due to that.
SVG

Adin Ross Shocked By Indefinite Twitch Ban

Adin Ross is one of many Twitch streamers who blew up in 2021 thanks in part to his love for streaming "NBA 2K." He also received extra attention from becoming friends with LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., even speaking to LeBron James himself on stream. His unique rise to fame brought many star-studded friendships beyond that. Ross also stands out among his peers as the first Twitch streamer to dedicate 20% of his earnings to charity. Of course, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the content creator, despite rising to prominence so quickly. In fact, Ross has allegedly received 5 Twitch bans so far, including the latest, which came on April 20.
morningbrew.com

Snapchat’s user growth lapped other social media platforms

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, released its Q1 earnings on Thursday and, while it just narrowly missed revenue targets, its daily-active-user growth is lapping Facebook and Twitter. Snap’s brisk growth over the past five quarters is a big win for the little ghost that, in 2016, many thought could have disappeared for good after Instagram copied its iconic Stories feature.
