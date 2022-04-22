ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues defenseman Torey Krug out Thursday night with upper-body injury

By John Gilroy
 2 days ago
St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues announced that defenseman Torey Krug will miss Thursday night's game with an upper-body injury. Krug played in the Blues’ last game on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, playing 17:53 in an overtime loss. It’s unclear how much further time Krug will miss, if any, but for now the Blues will be without the veteran defenseman as they take on the Sharks in San Jose.

This is not Krug’s first battle with injury this season, as he has missed 15 games thus far. While the Blues have clinched a playoff spot, they are currently battling with the Minnesota Wild for second place in the Central Division, essentially battling for home-ice advantage in a first round series. Going without Krug, a reliable defender who has 40 points in 62 games this season, will not do St. Louis any favors in their battle in the standings, but it’s certainly better to have him out now rather than in the playoffs.

Replacing him in the lineup is defenseman Calle Rosen. The 28-year-old Rosen has played in just 14 games at the NHL level this year, however he’s been effective when he’s in the lineup, tallying two goals and five assists from the blueline. Rosen has played more regularly for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL this season, having four goals and 24 assists in 40 games at that level.

