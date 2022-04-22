ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

No survivors after fiery plane crash in Covington

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitnesses said a small Cessna seemed to have fallen...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two injured after small plane crashes into Georgia woods

Two people are injured but alive after their plane crashed into a wooded area in Georgia.Authorities say the small, single-engine aircraft went down near Barrow County Airport at about 10.50am on Friday. “Just before 11:00 AM this morning our Communication Officers received 911 calls reporting a small plane that had crashed near the airport,” Captain Scott Dakin of the Barrow County Emergency Services Department told The Independent. “Upon arrival, firefighters found a small two seater plane on the ground in the woods off Giles Road. Two people self-extricated from the plane. Both suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals.”When...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Plane crashes into General Mills plant in Georgia

A plane has crashed into a General Mills plant in Georgia, according to officials.Authorities said the accident happened shortly after the plane took off near Covington, Georgia, on Thursday evening.Pictures from the scene of the crash showed heavy smoke billowing from the factory, with several damaged tractor trailers.A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 7.05pm EST.Police said a small Cessna twin engine plane crashed into an isolated parking lot at the plant just off of I-20 on Industrial Park Boulevard.Police added that witnesses say the plane took off from the Covington Municipal Airport and immediately...
ACCIDENTS
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Covington, GA
Accidents
Covington, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Grandmother Allegedly Forced Her To Drink Whiskey While Mother Watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Family demands airport closure after UPS pilot crashes into chimney and dies

The father of a pilot who was killed after her plane crashed into a potato processing plant with a large chimney has urged authorities to close the nearby landing strip. Brittney Infanger, 30, was flying UPS packages from Salt Lake City in Utah to Burley in Idaho when her plane crashed into the Gem State Processing Plant in Heyburn, Idaho, last week.Her father, Jim Bob Infanger, told local press that his daughter had 11 years of flying experience.“There’s a 60-ft chimney sticking out of the food processing plant – no lights on it, dead centre – straight across the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Cessna#General Mills
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash

A 75-year-0ld woman died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 10 in Weyauwega, officials said. The crash was reported just after 2:30 p.m. by multiple 911 callers, according to a Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department release. An initial investigation shows the woman was driving westbound on Hwy. 10 near County Hwy. F when she left the roadway, collided with the end of a guardrail and descended an embankment before the vehicle came to rest in a field adjacent to the Hwy. F off-ramp.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
WREG

Crash, fire reported on I-240 near Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash and vehicle fire shut down part of Interstate 240 near Walnut Grove on Saturday night, according to police and the Tennessee Department of transportation. TDOT said the fire was reported at 10:39 p.m. Eastbound lanes were closed, and cameras show fire vehicles on the scene. Memphis Police confirmed a crash at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fox News

Virginia school bus crash injures 4 children, 1 adult, authorities say

A Virginia school bus collided with a pickup truck Thursday and then ran off the roadway, injuring four children and one adult on board, authorities told Fox News. First responders arrived at the crash site on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County just before 4 p.m. local time. The bus, from the Chesterfield County Public Schools, collided with a 1997 Ford F-150 that ran off the road and "overcorrected" and struck the bus, Chesterfield County Police Lt. John Payne said.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WSMV

Remembering missing mother and daughter

The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and lied about the indictment. Hotel guests are responding after dozens of car windows are broken at hotels in Antioch. Saturday evening news update from News4. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. An affidavit says former Vanderbilt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Beloved Grandmother Dead, Family Left With Nothing As Massive Fire Collapses NJ Home

A beloved 98-year-old grandmother was killed and a family was left with nothing as a massive fire ripped through and collapsed a New Jersey home. Former township councilman Tucker Kelley told DailyVoice.com that he immediately sprung to action after getting a Monday morning call from longtime friend Mike Lynch stating that he and his girlfriend’s home in Lake Telemark had gone up in flames and that he was having trouble reaching 911.
ACCIDENTS
Bring Me The News

Teen girl taken to the hospital after car crosses highway, goes into ditch

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on a northwest Minnesota highway. The teen was heading west on Highway 11 in a Pontiac Grand Prix shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the State Patrol. As she passed 390th Avenue in Deerwood Township, the vehicle crossed over the road and went into the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway.
ACCIDENTS
FireRescue1

Escaping flashover: Video shows firefighter’s quick bailout

Every firefighter fears getting trapped in a burning structure and being burned to death. No words can express or describe the very real fear we experience at every structural fire to which we respond. One of the situations that can unfold is a rapid-fire event – or in the case...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy