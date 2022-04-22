Steven Stamkos becomes Lightning all-time points leader

TAMPA (WFLA) – In quite possibly the most Steven Stamkos way to become the Lightning’s all-time points leader, the Lightning captain fired a shot on the power play for his 34th goal of the season and his 954th point of his career.

The Lightning’s first-overall draft pick in 2008 surpassed Lightning legend Martin St. Louis who in 972 career games with the Bolts scored 365 goals and recorded 588 assists.

The two future hockey hall-of-famers have been intertwined for the majority of their careers.

Stamkos and St. Louis skated in 385 regular-season games together in Tampa Bay, with the duo recording 820 points with 356 goals and 464 assists during that span.

When Stamkos scored his first career goal, St. Louis recorded one of the assists and when Stamkos recorded his first playoff point, it was an assist on a St. Louis goal.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has his hands already on a majority of Lighting team records including all-time goals (472), even-strength goals (290), power-play goals (177), game-winning goals (71), hat tricks (9), and goals per game (0.52).

Although Stamkos is far from done at his age 32 season he still has a few records in sight including, games played (needs 122), assists (needs 108), and shots (needs 363)

