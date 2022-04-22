ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Steven Stamkos becomes Lightning all-time points leader

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UphcS_0fGbUBS200

TAMPA (WFLA) – In quite possibly the most Steven Stamkos way to become the Lightning’s all-time points leader, the Lightning captain fired a shot on the power play for his 34th goal of the season and his 954th point of his career.

The Lightning’s first-overall draft pick in 2008 surpassed Lightning legend Martin St. Louis who in 972 career games with the Bolts scored 365 goals and recorded 588 assists.

The two future hockey hall-of-famers have been intertwined for the majority of their careers.

Stamkos and St. Louis skated in 385 regular-season games together in Tampa Bay, with the duo recording 820 points with 356 goals and 464 assists during that span.

When Stamkos scored his first career goal, St. Louis recorded one of the assists and when Stamkos recorded his first playoff point, it was an assist on a St. Louis goal.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has his hands already on a majority of Lighting team records including all-time goals (472), even-strength goals (290), power-play goals (177), game-winning goals (71), hat tricks (9), and goals per game (0.52).

Although Stamkos is far from done at his age 32 season he still has a few records in sight including, games played (needs 122), assists (needs 108), and shots (needs 363)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy for most 50-goal seasons in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin just continues to etch his name in the NHL record books. In Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Ovechkin scored his 50th goal of the season. In doing so, the Washington Capitals star tied Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history, as he achieved the feat for the ninth time in his career.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
NHL

Ducks captain Getzlaf fails at trivia about his long NHL career

Veteran of 17 seasons gets asked questions like which goalie he's scored on most. You can tell Ryan Getzlaf was never really the type to be concerned with his own stats. And if you weren't certain about that, a video the Anaheim Ducks shared on social media is proof positive.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning bring the boom in rout of Maple Leafs

TAMPA — Something has felt different about the Lightning the past few months. They haven’t been dominant. They haven’t had that familiar swagger. It’s that feeling when champions come down to earth. But in their 8-1 win over Toronto on Thursday night at Amalie Arena —...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Martin St. Louis
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Islanders 5-3 for 4th straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres struck first and never looked back as the team picked up a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. It was their second-to-last home game of the season. The Sabres got their first goal 12 minutes into the game...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Bolts#Lighting
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Game Day: Preds at Lightning Preview

The final weekend of the 2021-22 regular season has arrived, and another back-to-back set for the Nashville Predators begins tonight in Tampa Bay against the Lightning. This evening's contest is the second and final meeting between the two this season; the Bolts prevailed over the Preds back in February at Nissan Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Stamkos makes history as Lightning score 8 in drubbing of Maple Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay’s all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night. Stamkos, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft, fired a one-timer from the left circle...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy