Many travel to New Jersey from out of state to purchase legal marijuana

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Legal recreational marijuana went on sale Thursday at a dozen locations across New Jersey.

One such location was the Cannabist in Deptford. The site opened at 5 p.m. for recreational sales. As with all the other locations, there were long lines of customers. But there were many people in the line who came from states others than New Jersey – some as far away as Georgia.

People started to line up around 11:30 a.m. The line wrapped around the plaza near the Cannabist. The first eight customers were allowed inside once sales began.

Janisa Holmes was one of the first to make a purchase. She says that she spent about $200.

“It's definitely cheaper on the street, of course, but it’s just the overall experience of being able to go get it at your convenience,” she says.

Brian Lafate came over from the state of Delaware. He says that the legalization of marijuana provides a sense of freedom.

"The freedom of not looking over my shoulder and worrying about the police. It takes the stigma off of it,” he says.

Getting rid of that stigma is a common thread among many who came out Thursday. Winston Byrd says some like to relax with a glass of wine after work, he prefers to smoke.

"It’s out in the open. There's nothing wrong with it. It's from the earth,” he says.

There were limits on sales this week at the Cannabist because of the high demand. Customers could either buy an eighth of an ounce of flower for $60, a quarter for $100, or a vape cart for $65.

The Cannabist is owned by Columbia Care, one of the seven national chains approved for sales in New Jersey. They are fully prepared to cater to both the recreational and medicinal market.

“We are familiar with how to have recreational and medical sales in the same facility because we do this in Illinois and Massachusetts and a number of other states as well,” says Columbia Care’s Ngiste Abebe.

Recreational marijuana will only be sold at the Cannabist between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"I smoke maybe like five times a day so I'll be here quite often,” says Holmes.

