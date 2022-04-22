ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens as COVID cases ease; Shanghai deaths rise

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ww9hJ_0fGbTXaZ00
Visitors take photos at the Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday after it reopened to the public after shutting down due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. Associated Press

BEIJING — Hong Kong relaxed pandemic restrictions on Thursday, with Disneyland and museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the city’s worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading.

Enthusiastic visitors ran into Disneyland the moment the gates opened after a three-month closure.

Popular theme parks were ordered to close in January as Hong Kong’s fifth wave of the coronavirus took hold. Nearly 1.2 million people in the city of 7.4 million were infected in less than four months, and nearly 9,000 have died.

“Since Christmas we haven’t been back here, my daughter’s really happy, she’s been waiting so long,” said Joyce Mak, 36, who brought her young daughter to Disneyland. “Last night she was so excited, she didn’t want to go to sleep.”

The city was caught off guard as the surge, driven by highly transmissible omicron variant, overwhelmed hospitals. At the peak of the outbreak, bodies were stored in refrigerated containers because mortuaries were overwhelmed.

The easing of restrictions came after officials acknowledged that people were getting frustrated with the measures, and that there must be a balance between fighting the epidemic and resumption of normal activities.

The relaxation of measures before Hong Kong has reached zero COVID-19 cases marks a shift from the city’s earlier strategy, which was aligned to mainland China’s zero-tolerance for any outbreaks. Previously, authorities were reluctant to ease measures until it was clear that outbreaks in the city were stamped out.

A 15-year-old student, Cynthia Cheung, said Disneyland was her ”happiest place.”

“It’s been such a long time since coming here, last time was in December,” she said. “I really missed it.”

Theme parks can now operate at 50% capacity, and visitors must show proof of vaccination. Disney

DIS,

-2.79%

employees held up signs reminding people to keep social distance.

In mainland China, the death toll rose to 25 in an outbreak in Shanghai that has all but shut down the country’s largest city. Health authorities said Thursday that eight more people had died in the previous day. The relatively low number of reported deaths highlights China’s use of much narrower criteria than the rest of the world for its pandemic statistics.

Shanghai has eased the lockdown somewhat in areas that have not reported new cases in seven to 14 days, allowing residents out of their homes but still restricting them to their compounds or neighborhoods. Some said on social media that they dare not venture out anyway, wary of entering nearby areas that have had recent cases.

Officials said this week that 12.3 million people in the city of 25 million are now in “control” or “prevention” areas, which are less restrictive than lockdown zones in a three-tier system. That is 4 million more than 10 days ago, they said.

However, one of the city’s 16 districts announced Thursday that no residents would be allowed to leave their compounds. The Jing’an district in central Shanghai said that even those in prevention areas, the least restrictive zone, would no longer be able to venture into the surrounding neighborhood.

The city reported 18,495 new local cases on Thursday, including 15,861 without symptoms.

In eastern Shanghai, some residents were ordered to leave their homes while health workers carried out a large-scale disinfection following a spike in infections, according to news reports and social media posts.

It wasn’t clear how many people in Beicai town were affected. The area’s population is nearly 300,000. Phone calls to the municipal government weren’t answered. Photos published by The Paper, an online news outlet, showed workers in hooded, white protective suits spraying disinfectant in homes.

In Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese region, attractions such as Ocean Park and M+ museum reopened Thursday. Gyms, beauty salons and massage parlors were also allowed to resume business. Customers must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and scan a QR code upon entry for contact-tracing purposes.

Restaurants, which had been barred from providing dine-in service after 6 p.m., can reopen in the evening, although each table is capped at four guests.

Hong Kong reported 603 locally spread infections Thursday, down more than 99% from the peak of more than 30,000 in March.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
POLITICS
TIME

What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID-19 While Traveling

After two years of pandemic living, Americans are collectively ready for a vacation. About 85% of people in the U.S. expect to travel this summer, according to data from the industry trade group U.S. Travel Association. Many others aren’t even waiting that long. Almost 2.3 million people passed through U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on April 10, only slightly fewer than on that date in 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai Disneyland#Hong Kong Disneyland#Ocean Park#Covid
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Mystery fences spring up blocking Shanghai streets overnight amid ongoing lockdown

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Mysterious fences have begun appearing overnight blocking city thoroughfares in Shanghai amid a grueling COVID-19 lockdown affecting some 26 million people, residents told RFA. Photos from a number of different locations across the city were visible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
NewsBreak
Disneyland
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
KESQ News Channel 3

Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test

Travel for people going to and from Canada will be a lot easier starting Friday, April 1. The Canadian government announced it is removing its pre-entry COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers. The Public Health Agency of Canada shared with News Channel 3, "This gradual easing of Canada’s border measures is made possible by The post Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Independent

Black boxes of Boeing jet that crashed in China so badly damaged that no clues available to explain its plunge

The black boxes retrieved from the Boeing 737 that crashed in March, killing all 132 people on board, were so damaged that they failed to reveal any clue that could explain the plane’s deadly nosedive, the Chinese government said.China Eastern flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou plunged into a terraced field in China's Guangxi province on 21 March, in what is believed to be the country’s first fatal crash in nearly three decades.A cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was recovered from the crash site and a second black box was found on a mountain slope about 1.5m underground after a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
morningbrew.com

The world’s busiest airports are in the US

Barred from traveling to many international destinations last year, Americans decided that Paris, Texas, and Cairo, Illinois, would have to suffice. And given the increase in domestic travel, eight of the top 10 busiest airports in the world in 2021 were located in the US, according to a new report from Airports Council International (ACI). Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson reclaimed the No. 1 spot it had held for 22 years, after being dethroned in 2020 by Guangzhou in China.
CAIRO, IL
marketplace.org

A look at lockdown life in Shanghai

China’s financial hub, Shanghai, is entering its fourth week of a strict lockdown to contain the spread of COVID. Tesla and some companies have started to resume work at their facilities, but that’s a small portion of the population. For the majority of people, including Marketplace’s China correspondent, Jennifer Pak, they can’t step past their front door except for mandatory testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Shanghai easing virus rules, Hong Kong ending entry ban

Officials in Shanghai promised Friday to ease anti-virus controls on truck drivers that are hampering food supplies and trade, while Hong Kong’s government announced the end of a 2-year-old ban on non-residents flying into the city as its outbreak fades. Streets in Shanghai were largely empty despite an easing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

132K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy