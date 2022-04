HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating after a body was found in the 4100 block of Newson Road Friday morning. Officers said they believe the body is that of a person reported missing to them just before 6 a.m. Friday. According to the Madison County Coroner’s Office, the deceased individual is identified as Charles Allen, 72, of Huntsville. Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. The cause of death was determined and will be released at a later time.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 29 DAYS AGO