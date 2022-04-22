ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Woman hospitalized with multiple wounds after Holly Grove shooting Thursday: NOPD

WWL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A shooting in the Holly Grove area left a woman hospitalized Thursday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the 2600...

www.wwltv.com

WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Missing man's body pulled from Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — A New Jersey man reported missing in January was found dead in the Mississippi River. The New Orleans Police Department said they found Michael Gelfand, 33, on March 18. Police say they are still investigating his death to figure out what happened. According to NOPD, he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
NOLA.com

Man shot and killed on Downman Road, New Orleans police say

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night at a commercial building on Downman Road in New Orleans. Police were summoned to the 4400 block of Downman at 6:06 p.m. and said Emergency Medical Services declared the man dead there. Officers closed the southbound lanes of Downman there as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

