Berkeley County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Runoff from heavy rainfall and snowmelt will contribute to rises on the Pembina River. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...From early this morning to Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 12.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon to 10.8 feet and begin rising again Thursday evening. It will rise above flood stage again early Friday morning and continue to rise to 11.3 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage again early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walsh Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in North Dakota Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. .Runoff from heavy rainfall and snowmelt will contribute to rises on the Forest River. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Forest River at Minto. * WHEN...From this morning to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. During high flow, river may bypass Minto to the south and flow into Lake Ardoch. Urban flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 8.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stephens FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Oklahoma, including the following county, Stephens. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1137 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Duncan, Comanche and Empire City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cotton; Jefferson; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN STEPHENS AND EASTERN COTTON COUNTIES At 1059 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Temple, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Walters, Waurika, Temple, Hastings, Waurika Lake, Corum, Empire City and Taylor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COTTON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garvin; McClain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GARVIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 1059 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maysville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Maysville, Paoli, Antioch and Whitebead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grady, Lincoln, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Grady; Lincoln; Oklahoma FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area during the day Sunday and Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRADY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 01:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Archer; Clay; Wichita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area during the day Sunday and Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Richland, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT ABOVE 8500 FEET Snow will continue to decrease overnight and any additional accumulations willl be light and localized. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory for the northwest and central Colorado mountains will be allowed to expire.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk County. In North Dakota, Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility to less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cotton, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cotton; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN STEPHENS AND EASTERN COTTON COUNTIES At 1059 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Temple, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Walters, Waurika, Temple, Hastings, Waurika Lake, Corum, Empire City and Taylor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COTTON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Okmulgee and Okfuskee Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1250 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Castle to 6 miles south of Bearden to 5 miles southwest of Wewoka. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Okemah... Okfuskee Beggs... Weleetka Bearden... Castle Clearview... Okmulgee State Park Pharoah... Bryant This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 213 and 235. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101 and 154, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Kiowa, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Kiowa; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN COMANCHE...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...NORTHWESTERN STEPHENS AND SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 1102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Fort Sill, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Lawton, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Boone, Fort Sill, Lake Ellsworth, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Stecker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 00:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Light Snow through 9 AM Sunday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light snow with new snowfall of an inch or two. Northwest to north wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Low visibility at times along with blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Now until 9 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads are closed over Powder River Pass and Granite Pass per the Wyoming Highway Department. These roads will likely remain closed through Sunday morning.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY

