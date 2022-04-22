Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Kiowa; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN COMANCHE...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...NORTHWESTERN STEPHENS AND SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 1102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Fort Sill, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Lawton, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Boone, Fort Sill, Lake Ellsworth, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Stecker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
