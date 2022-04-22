ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grady FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Oklahoma, including the following county, Grady. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1251 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rush Springs, Alex, Bradley, Agawam, Acme and Cox City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
County
Effingham County, GA
County
Screven County, GA
City
Screven, GA
City
Clyo, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garvin, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garvin; McClain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GARVIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 1059 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maysville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Maysville, Paoli, Antioch and Whitebead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garvin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garvin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GARVIN AND SOUTH CENTRAL MCCLAIN COUNTIES At 1059 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maysville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Maysville, Paoli, Antioch and Whitebead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 00:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County, including the city of Harrison. * WHEN...Until 7 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caddo, Comanche, Kiowa, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Kiowa; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Indiahoma, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northern Lawton, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Boone, Fort Sill, Lake Ellsworth, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Stecker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
#Flood#Savannah River#Screven Flood
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Cass WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Richland, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: West Polk DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk County. In North Dakota, Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility to less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Light snow will continue with a gradual decrease in wind speeds overnight. Widespread blizzard conditions will not be observed. Thus, the blizzard warning will be allowed to expire.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grady, Lincoln, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Grady; Lincoln; Oklahoma FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Stephens. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay and Wichita. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall will be possible across the watch area during the day Sunday and Sunday night. Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRADY COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Laramie County, East Platte County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Laramie County; East Platte County; Goshen County HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT Winds have dropped below high wind criteria across these areas. Winds will remain gusty, with periodic gusts approaching 50 mph.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT ABOVE 8500 FEET Snow will continue to decrease overnight and any additional accumulations willl be light and localized. Therefore, the Winter Weather Advisory for the northwest and central Colorado mountains will be allowed to expire.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, except 25 to 40 mph with local gusts to 60 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 192. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 00:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County Light Snow through 9 AM Sunday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light snow with new snowfall of an inch or less. Northwest to north wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Low visibility at times along with drifting snow. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Now until 9 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some roads will be slick.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Griggs, Nelson, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Nelson; Western Walsh County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk County. In North Dakota, Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND

