Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Kiowa; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Indiahoma, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northern Lawton, Cache, Elgin, Apache, Fletcher, Cyril, Sterling, Medicine Park, Indiahoma, Meers, Lake Lawtonka, Boone, Fort Sill, Lake Ellsworth, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and Stecker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
