ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING NOW...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickey, Emmons by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; Emmons FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues across the advisory area. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other lying areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall have moved out of the area, but ponding of water in ditches, culverts and low lying areas will likely continue into Sunday as high water slowly recedes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakes, Ellendale, Ashley, Edgeley, Lamoure, Kulm, Marion, Adrian, Zeeland, Verona, Lehr, Jud, Hague, Westfield, Fullerton, Forbes, Dickey, Ludden, Venturia, and Grand Rapids.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Allendale County, SC
City
Allendale, SC
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Savannah River
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CREEK AND NORTHWESTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 947 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Bristow to 4 miles south of Welty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Okemah Okfuskee... Boley Kellyville... Depew Paden... Slick Castle... Welty Milfay... Mason This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 206. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: LaMoure; Logan; McIntosh FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues across the advisory area. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast North Dakota, including Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, and McIntosh counties. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other lying areas is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 948 PM CDT, Thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall have moved out of the area, but ponding of water in ditches, culverts and low lying areas will likely continue into Sunday as high water slowly recedes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oakes, Ellendale, Ashley, Edgeley, Lamoure, Kulm, Marion, Adrian, Zeeland, Verona, Lehr, Jud, Hague, Westfield, Fullerton, Forbes, Dickey, Ludden, Venturia, and Grand Rapids.
LAMOURE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Okfuskee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CREEK AND NORTHWESTERN OKFUSKEE COUNTIES At 947 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Bristow to 4 miles south of Welty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Okemah Okfuskee... Boley Kellyville... Depew Paden... Slick Castle... Welty Milfay... Mason This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 206. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. In Wyoming, Northern Campbell County, Northeastern Crook County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Nowata Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Craig and eastern Nowata Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Edna to 8 miles east of Delaware to Watova. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Welch Bluejacket... New Alluwe Watova... White Oak Hollow... Pyramid Corners Centralia... Centrailia MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...The Pennington County Plains, the Southern Meade County Plains and the Northern Meade County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches in the central Black Hills from Deerfield to Rochford and northwest. Much lighter amounts of 1 to 6 inches can be expected in the Hill City to Mount Rushmore area. Snow amounts of 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northern Black Hills. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snowfall rates occur. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, snow, and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Emmons and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow late tonight into Sunday could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of freezing rain and sleet are possible before the precipitation changes to all snow late tonight or early Sunday.
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Cotton, Stephens, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Stephens; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Western Stephens County in southern Oklahoma Northern Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma East central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grandfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Duncan, Walters, Comanche, Geronimo, Cookietown, Corum, Central High, Empire City and Hulen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy