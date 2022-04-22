ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate candidate McCloskey says border policy, CRT biggest threats to America

By Vic Faust
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PF150_0fGbQzHq00

We are continuing our look at the Republican candidates running to fill Roy Blunt’s U.S. Senate seat.

Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey gained national headlines when they waved guns at protestors outside their home in June 2020. In June 2021, both pleaded guilty misdemeanor offenses; in Mark’s case, a count of fourth-degree assault. The couple was ultimately pardoned by Gov. Mike Parson.

Mark says that incident is why he’s running, adding that he and his wife have put their lives on hold in order to, in his words, “pull back our country, restore freedoms and the Constitution.”

He believes the biggest threats to our nation are border security and critical race theory.

McCloskey says he’s a lifelong Republican and “staunch anti-Communist.” He says he’s been friends with retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Oliver North for more than 30 years and claims to have organized fundraisers at his house on North’s behalf.

Even if he doesn’t emerge victories in the primary, McCloskey feels like he’s already won because of all the support his family has received over the last two years.

Four States Home Page

