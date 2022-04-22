Scottsdale teen author publishes new book

Scottsdale teen author Camille S. Campbell has released a new children’s picture book that inspires thousands of children to write their own poetry.

“Her Poems: Women Poets Who Changed the World” bridges the celebration of Women’s History Month in March and National Poetry Month in April.

The Amazon new release teaches children about women poets throughout history — from the trailblazing Emily Dickinson to the first Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

