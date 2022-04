The Boston Bruins head to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in a battle between two Eastern Conference playoff teams who are trying to improve their playoff seeding. The Bruins sit one point back from the Tampa Bay Lightning for the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division, while the Penguins are tied with the Washington Capitals for the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division. The teams who can't secure the No. 3 seed will fall to a wild card spot and will be forced to face a division winner in the first round.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO