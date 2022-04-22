ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gearbox to release new 'Tales From the Borderlands' game in 2022

By Connor Grott
 2 days ago
April 21 (UPI) -- Gearbox confirmed Thursday that a new Tales From the Borderlands video game will be released in 2022.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed the upcoming game during the developer's Pax East 2022 panel. The game will be fully unveiled in the summer, but the first teaser image for the title was shared on social media.

"New adventure, new characters, new tales," Gearbox wrote on Twitter. "An all-new Tales From the Borderlands is coming in 2022 from Gearbox and 2K."

The first entry in the Tales From the Borderlands series was released in 2014 by Telltale Games. The game featured a story that took place between the events of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3 and followed two characters -- Rhys and Fiona -- as they searched for a vault and interacted with fan-favorite Borderlands characters like Claptrap.

Telltale Games, however, closed in October 2018 after filing for bankruptcy protection. Instead, Gearbox Software will develop the upcoming game completely in-house, with 2K Games handling the publishing.

The new Tales From the Borderlands game follows Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as Gearbox's next game in the loot-and-shoot franchise. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands came out last month and received generally favorable reviews, according to review aggregator Metacritic.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

