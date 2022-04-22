Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street.

Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other items.

“Individuals either lace drugs with or cut drugs with. Obviously, it’s a nationwide problem where we’re having a large amount of overdoses and deaths and fentanyl is to blame for. Anytime that we’re able to get any fentanyl off the street, we’re extremely excited to do that,” said Rick Lorah, Erie Police Deputy Chief.

From left, Sharhea Mathis and Dajean Williams. Photos courtesy of Erie Police Department.

Police have charged both Dajean Williams and Sharhea Mathis with possession with intent deliver, possession, and drug paraphernalia.

Williams was also charged with person not to possess a firearm.

According to the DEA , one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of fentanyl contains 500,000 lethal doses.

“It’s not only just in Pennsylvania, it’s across the nation. The more of these drugs that can be taken off the street, the less people are going to die from them. On the streets, it’s a death sentence,” said Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner.

