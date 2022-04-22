ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSmith has 52 saves, Guentzel scores 3, Penguins top Bruins

By Dan Scifo - Associated Press
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal with Bryan Rust (17) and Marcus Pettersson (28) Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal with Bryan Rust (17) and Marcus Pettersson (28) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0.

Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season.

Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece. Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins.

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins, who have lost five of eight.

Perez’s 3 RBIs, home run push Pirates over Cubs 4-2

CHICAGO — Roberto Perez drove in three runs, Michael Chavis broke a tie with a home run in the fourth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. The Cubs were held scoreless over the final seven innings by Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana and four relievers. The...
CHICAGO, IL
