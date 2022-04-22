ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral services held for family members killed in fire

By Julia Hazel
 2 days ago

Funeral services were held on April 21 for four family members that tragically died in a house fire.

65-year old Hilda Eberhart and her three grandchildren, 14-year old William, 10-year old Matthew, and 6-month old Destiny Robson died in the April 1, 2022 fire in Springboro.

Family, friends and even strangers paid their final respects.

Fire victims finding strength through Springboro community

The funeral director at the service said the family is doing well considering everything that has happened.

“When you lose a family and personal possessions, it’s not something that you really want to think about. When it does happen, it’s wonderful that you have a great community and great support to help out,” said Jean Thompson, Conneautville Church of Christ.

A benefit for the family will be held at the Springboro Volunteer Fire Department on May 1, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

