Mobile, AL

Woman drives to Mobile fire station after being shot

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday.

Officers were called to Fire Station 19 Thursday, April 21 after a woman drove herself to the station with a gunshot wound. The woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Mobile Police.

Mobile Police believe the shooting happened near Government Boulevard and Azalea Road.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update as more information becomes available.

