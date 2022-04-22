Woman drives to Mobile fire station after being shot

For the updated version of this story, click the link here .

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday.

Officers were called to Fire Station 19 Thursday, April 21 after a woman drove herself to the station with a gunshot wound. The woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Mobile Police.

Mobile Police believe the shooting happened near Government Boulevard and Azalea Road.

