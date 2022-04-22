ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, MO

Late offense powers Logan-Rogersville

By Dan Lindblad
 2 days ago

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — It was a pitchers duel for the first half of the game.

It was an offensive masterclass in the second half of the game.

But all that matters is who scored the most.

The Logan-Rogersville Wildcats beat Springfield Catholic 9-2 in a ranked showdown on Thursday evening at Rogersville High School.

Both pitchers didn’t allow much offense through the first three innings as both teams were scoreless.

The first run of the game came off a Ben Smith solo home run to center field, that put Catholic up 1-0.

The Wildcats answered in a hurry as they scored three runs in the bottom half, off hits from Tanner Peterson and Blythe Blakey.

Log-Rog wouldn’t trail the rest of the night.

Catholic is scheduled to play Marshfield on Tuesday, while Logan-Rogersville is back on Friday against Mountain Grove.

WCIA

Okaw Valley grad Paige Robinson transferring to Illinois St.

WCIA — Okaw Valley grad Paige Robinson is transferring from Drury to Illinois State for her final year of college basketball. After spending the past four years at the Division II school in Missouri, scoring more than 2,000 career points, the 5-foot-10 guard is taking her game to the next level to suit up for […]
BETHANY, IL
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

St. James stabbing suspect sentenced to 23 years

ST. JAMES, Mo.– One of two suspects charged in the death of a man at a motel in St. James has been sentenced to 23 years in jail on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was first charged in April 2021 after Donald Wethy, 36, was found dead in the parking lot of Economy Inn in […]
SAINT JAMES, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon drops matches to New Covenant and Bolivar

According to head coach Ron Crowell, the Lebanon High School tennis team has been fighting hard but fell to New Covenant and Bolivar during matches this week. The ‘Jackets (4-9 overall) lost to New Covenant on Monday afternoon, 8-1. Lebanon got a No. 2 doubles win from Hayden Starnes and Dathon Durbin over Elijah Davis and Jackson O’Dell, 8-5. In their singles matches, LHS was swept with Devin Blackburn, Durbin, and Starnes all keeping their games relatively close, losing 8-4. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

