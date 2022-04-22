Henrico student in custody after bringing gun inside Varina High School

HENRICO County, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police detained a male high school student after he brought a gun inside of the school Thursday.

According to police, school personnel became aware of an underage boy who brought a handgun inside Varina High School, and alerted Henrico Police. The school resource officer and administration were able to detain the kid and recover the weapon.

The student will be transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and has been charged (on petitions) with possession of a firearm on school property, a concealed weapon, and underage possession of a gun.

Police said there is no known credible threat towards any specific student or staff members, but that the incident will be fully investigated.

The student’s identity was not released by police due to his age.

