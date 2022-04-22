ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point starts its social district in just time for summer

By Daryl Matthews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqlOG_0fGbJ1SY00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the City of High Point began its Catalyst Social District in the downtown area.

The social district will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

The district is based on a new North Carolina state law that allows local governments to designate outdoor districts where alcohol can be openly taken and drunk outside of a bar or restaurant.

High Point Official Marketing Manager Ryan Ferguson said the new social district would be a turning point for High Point beyond the Furniture Market.

“We kind of helped bring in economic development and businesses and restaurants and bars and parks and things to the downtown area,” Fergusson said.

Participating establishments will show a social district logo on the front window. If you plan to walk in the district with an open drink, a bartender will give you a plastic cup with the social district logo and the name of the bar on it.

There are also blue markers on the sidewalk and street poles around the district to show you where you can walk around and where you need to get rid of your drink.

Rules of the district are: you can’t take a pre-purchased drink from a bar or restaurant into another establishment. It must be consumed before entering where you are able to buy another.

As of now, the Plank Street Tavern is the only ABC approved established that’s part of the Catalyst Social District until the Stock and Grain opens in the coming weeks.

“We’re very excited looking forward to Stock and Grain opening and more businesses being part of it. And hopefully, soon it will be successful, and it can spread out to others that haven’t been included yet,” said Pam Hubay, owner of Plank Street Tavern.

Fergusson also said some businesses inside the Rockers Stadium are also part of the district if you are leaving the stadium from the right-field entrance and exit.

Officials said that for now, the social district is 365 days a year and seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

New ‘ambassador’ program in Greensboro gets positive reviews

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been seven months since the Greensboro Ambassador program started, and already people visiting the downtown area are seeing changes in organization and safety. Sean Eisenbach is the operations manager for the Greensboro Hospitality and Safety Team. He says since the program began, the team has made connections with all the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police arrest more than a dozen in ‘operation to curb violent crime and gang activity’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police made at least 12 arrests during what officers described as an “operation to curb violent crime and gang activity” in High Point, according to a High Point police news release. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and Strategic Intelligence Unit, among others, worked together on the investigation. On Tuesday […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Wghp#The Plank Street Tavern#Abc
WNCT

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police arrest suspect after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Greensboro on Monday after another man was shot and killed over a year ago, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was arrested on Veasley Street. Police say he has been charged with first-degree murder. On Dec. 28, 2020, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jacquelyn Hutchens, of Fayetteville, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hutchens bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket from Short Stop on Olive Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

2 arrested after firefighter, man shot at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Division say that they have arrested two men in connection with the shooting that injured a Winston-Salem Firefighter and another man. The shooting reportedly happened at 2:26 p.m. at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Rd. Both victims were hospitalized. Police […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy