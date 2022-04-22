ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

West Salem high schoolers express bravery through art

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Students are putting emotions on display at Brave Spaces Counseling and Wellness in La Crosse.

West Salem high schoolers presented their art at a gala Thursday night in the counseling center’s lobby.

The theme of the night was “Being Brave Through Art,” and students were encouraged to depict bravery in their pieces.

Nicole Milliren, a clinical therapist at Brave Spaces, says it’s important for teens to express their feelings instead of avoiding them or covering them up with drugs and alcohol.

“Art can be such a healthy way to express thoughts and feelings and a way to let other people know … not through just your words, but through your art, about what you’re feeling and what’s going on for you,” Milliren said.

The art pieces were up for sale at the gala, and the students decided to donate the proceeds to the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Salem.

The pieces that haven’t sold will be on display at Brave Spaces for two weeks.

Comments / 0

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

