Suspicious Package Found in Loop, Caused Brief Service Disruptions on CTA Train Lines

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago police are investigating a suspicious package found in the Loop on Thursday evening, with several CTA...

1 Injured in Shooting Involving CTA Employee at Red Line Station

A CTA employee was involved in a fight-turned-shooting at a Red Line station that left one person hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, authorities said. A CTA customer assistant and another man got into a fight following an argument at approximately 1:55 a.m. at the 95th Street Red Line station along the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to authorities. At some point, one of the men fired shots, striking the other.
Reporter to Chicago's Lightfoot: How can you 'possibly even consider' re-election after 'harm you've caused'

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the "harm" she's caused. Chicago reporter William J. Kelly began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the "economy is booming." Lightfoot said that this wasn't true and asked him to continue with his question.
Driver shot and killed in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed while driving Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. The 38-year-old was driving northbound in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street before 10 p.m. when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. He was...
Passenger Loses It: Woman Arrested After Pulling Emergency Inflatable Slide to Escape Airplane

A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.
CTA worker charged in shooting man inside 95th Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) –  The CTA worker who shot a man inside the 95th Red Line station faces two felony charges.Sylvester Adams, 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.Adams was identified as the person who shot another man following a verbal and physical altercation inside the 95th Red Line station early Saturday morning.Video from a bystander shows the victim shoving Adams to the ground before walking away down the stairs, that's when he retrieved a handgun, walked towards the staircase, and fired nine times – striking the...
