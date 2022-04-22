ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New audio confirms Rep. Kevin McCarthy told House GOP members that he was going to urge Trump to resign following Jan. 6

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill on January 20, 2022.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • New audio confirms that Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Republicans he planned to tell Trump to resign.
  • The audio released by New York Times reporters on MSNBC comes after McCarthy denied making such comments.
  • "I think this will pass and it would be my recommendation you should resign," McCarthy said on the call.

New audio released by New York Times reporters on MSNBC confirms that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told some of his fellow Republican lawmakers that he planned to urge former President Donald Trump to resign following the January 6 Capitol riot.

McCarthy and his office denied making the comments several times, both in response to multiple media outlets and in a social media statement Thursday in which he called the Times' initial reporting of the quote "totally false and wrong."

New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns shared the bombshell recording on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Thursday evening, following The New York Times publication of a report detailing GOP leaders' mounting frustration with Trump after the insurrection.

The audio captured part of a January 10, 2021, GOP leadership call during which McCarthy said the party should take advantage of House Democrats' efforts to impeach Trump for a second time, according to reporting from Burns' and Martin's forthcoming book, "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America's Future."

In the recording, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming can be heard asking McCarthy if he thinks Trump might resign.

"My gut tells me no. I'm seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight," McCarthy said. "From what I know of him, I mean you guys know him, too, do you think he'd ever back away?"

McCarthy goes on, telling his colleagues that he plans to call Trump.

"This is what I think: I think we know it'll pass the House," McCarthy said of the impeachment resolution. "I think there's a chance it will pass the Senate even when he's gone."

The lawmaker then lays out how he would present the suggestion to Trump.

"'I think this will pass and it would be my recommendation you should resign,'" McCarthy said he would tell Trump on the call.

A spokesperson for McCarthy did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

McCarthy never had the resignation conversation with Trump, according to The Times, after other Republican lawmakers warned him of probable backlash from Trump supporters.

Ten House Republicans ultimately voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol attack. McCarthy was not one of them. Trump was later acquitted in the Senate.

DR for me
2d ago

Didn’t have the guts. Not what I call a leader. He took an oath to protect the constitution and he chose not too impeach. Coward.

ElevCraft5
2d ago

The American people had already voted Trump out of office. There was no resignation needed. But I do understand that he should not have waited until January 20th to move out of our white house.

Demo50
1d ago

These republicans are the worst. I just don’t get it. Why do they keep at this nonsense. Why do they keep defending trump. BLUE VOTES NEED TO PREVAIL

The Independent

Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
Salon

Sorry, New York Times: Republicans aren't "concerned" about democracy — they want to destroy it

As the 2022 midterms get underway, Democrats and Republicans are both canvassing communities and responding to what voters have to say. Democrats are hearing concerns about inflation and gas prices. In response, candidates are talking about ongoing efforts to curb costs, while highlighting low unemployment and other economic gains during President Joe Biden's first year and a half in office. Republicans are hearing from voters who are angry that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and are repeating ridiculous conspiracy theories about Biden "stealing" it. Republicans, hearing the underlying racism and antipathy to democracy fueling those conspiracy theories, are responding by promising their supporters they will never allow another free and fair election again.
