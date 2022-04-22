ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabernacle, NJ

Baseball: Mack fans 15 in one-hit shutout win for Bishop Eustace

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sophomore Landon Mack tossed a one-hitter and struck out 15 batters as Bishop Eustace defeated Seneca 5-0 on Thursday in Tabernacle. Mack allowed just a hit, a walk...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Cape-Atlantic League softball statistical leaders for April 22

Below check out the statistical leaders in seven different categories in the Cape-Atlantic League so far in the 2022 softball season. NOTE: Each Saturday we will highlight the stat leaders from around the Cape-Atlantic League. Every other Saturday we will also release a conference notebook that focuses on the latest news, notes and trends from around the league. The next Cape-Atlantic League notebook will be posted on April 30.
SPORTS
NJ.com

Christian Brothers over Manalapan - Baseball recap

George Kruse was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored to lift Christian Brothers to a 6-3 victory over Manalapan in Lincroft. Jack Frankovic went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Christian Brothers (8-3), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hunter DelGuercio went 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winslow Township, NJ
City
Tabernacle, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Passaic Tech powers past West Milford

Quentin O’Campo went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a double while Devin Genoa finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double as Passaic Tech powered past West Milford 14-4. Jonathan Porcelli was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double and Steven Peralta scored three runs for Passaic Tech (8-2). Christian Pareja gave up four hits through four innings and struck out 10.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
NJ.com

Baseball: Lovaglio and Kaiser hit home runs to propel Montville past West Morris

Ian Kaiser and Brian Lovaglio each went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run apiece to lead Montville to a victory on the road over West Morris, 5-2. Ryan Nieskens struck out five and walked three, allowing four hits and two runs over five innings before Matthew Colatrella allowed one hit over two scoreless innings to close things out on the mound for Montville (8-1), which has won each of its last four games.
MONTVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camden Catholic#Camden Tech
NJ.com

Seton Hall Prep over West Essex - Baseball recap

Justin Shadek tossed five scoreless innings, striking out six while allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batsman in Seton Hall Prep’s 9-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. Ryan Sprock (2-for-4), opened the scoring for Seton Hall Prep (7-3) with a two-run home run in the...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Marlboro over Raritan

Marlboro was a 5-4 winner over Raritan on Saturday in Marlboro. Marlboro led 1-0 after an inning and 3-1 after three until Raritan tied it with two in the top of the fourth. Marlboro pulled in front again with a run in the fifth only to see Raritan tie it in its next at-bat in the sixth.
RARITAN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Baseball: Morris Knolls over Wayne Valley

A late rally helped Morris Knolls past Wayne Valley 8-7 in eight innings on Saturday in Wayne. Morris Knolls had a 3-2 lead after an inning, but Wayne Valley pulled ahead 5-3 headed for the seventh. Morris Knolls scored three times in the top of the seventh to lead 6-5,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Hammonton - Softball recap

Bella D’Agostino allowed three earned runs on three hits, walked four and struck out seven as Mainland defeated Hammonton 6-3 at Mainland. Ava Kinkler went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored for Mainland (6-4). Denver Obermeyer went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: No. 19 Morris Catholic holds off No. 20 Red Bank Catholic

Morris Catholic, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 3-2 winner over No. 20 Red Bank Catholic on Saturday in Red Bank. Morris Catholic opened the scoring with a run in the second inning before Red Bank Catholic scored twice in the third to pull in front only to see Morris Catholic score what became the final two runs of the game in the top of the fourth.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Morristown rallies to beat Wayne Hills - Baseball recap

Morristown fought back from two different deficits and won the game with two runs in the fifth, while relying on the solid pitching from Christopher Kay to post a 4-3 win over Wayne Hills. Kay went six innings, scattering seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Ryan Christel finished...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy