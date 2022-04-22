ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orcutt, CA

Orcutt receives spring downpour

By Evan Vega
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqo69_0fGbG4iQ00

ORCUTT, Calif. - Residents and businesses in Old Town Orcutt are preparing for rain as stormy clouds roll in.

There were off and on showers early in the day on Thursday in Orcutt.

The rainstorm peaked on Thursday night around 10:00p.m.

Orcutt restaurant, Bello Forno Pizzeria, covered their patio furniture on Thursday evening in preparation for rain.

The restaurant also stopped seating people outdoors for the night starting at 5:00p.m. and only offered indoor seating.

The post Orcutt receives spring downpour appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Spring storm brings heavy snow, rain to Northern California

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including […]
APPLEGATE, CA
SFGate

Late-season snowfall helps California in dry winter, drought

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow in Northern California has given a recent boost of moisture to a region grappling with drought. The Central Sierra Snow Lab at the University of California, Berkeley said Friday that more than 16 inches (43 centimeters) of snow fell in the past day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orcutt, CA
Orcutt, CA
Government
Local
California Government
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Town Orcutt#Bello Forno Pizzeria
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for April 8-17

Lisa Stevens age 56 a resident of San Luis Obispo County passed away on April 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Donald McClish, age 86, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on April 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. June Eloise Turnquist, age...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
KCRA.com

Watch: Funnel cloud forms in Stockton during NorCal storm

Video sent to us by viewer Jeremy Johnson on Thursday showed a funnel cloud forming in Stockton during stormy weather. Johnson said he spotted the cloud between Arch Road and Mariposa Road, east of Highway 99, around 12 p.m. He didn't see if it touched down or not. A funnel...
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning in effect for parts of Northern California

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California. The warning covers the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. It was set to expire at 5:15 p.m., but was extended to 6 p.m. The San Joaquin County Office of...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy