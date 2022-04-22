Orcutt receives spring downpour

ORCUTT, Calif. - Residents and businesses in Old Town Orcutt are preparing for rain as stormy clouds roll in.

There were off and on showers early in the day on Thursday in Orcutt.

The rainstorm peaked on Thursday night around 10:00p.m.

Orcutt restaurant, Bello Forno Pizzeria, covered their patio furniture on Thursday evening in preparation for rain.

The restaurant also stopped seating people outdoors for the night starting at 5:00p.m. and only offered indoor seating.

