Weingartner’s home run leads No. 2 St. Augustine over Holy Spirit - Baseball recap
Ryan Weingartner went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored as St. Augustine, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 11-2, over Holy Spirit...www.nj.com
Ryan Weingartner went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored as St. Augustine, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 11-2, over Holy Spirit...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0