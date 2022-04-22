ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Weingartner’s home run leads No. 2 St. Augustine over Holy Spirit - Baseball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Weingartner went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored as St. Augustine, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 11-2, over Holy Spirit...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Cape-Atlantic League softball statistical leaders for April 22

Below check out the statistical leaders in seven different categories in the Cape-Atlantic League so far in the 2022 softball season. NOTE: Each Saturday we will highlight the stat leaders from around the Cape-Atlantic League. Every other Saturday we will also release a conference notebook that focuses on the latest news, notes and trends from around the league. The next Cape-Atlantic League notebook will be posted on April 30.
SPORTS
NJ.com

Christian Brothers over Manalapan - Baseball recap

George Kruse was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored to lift Christian Brothers to a 6-3 victory over Manalapan in Lincroft. Jack Frankovic went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Christian Brothers (8-3), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hunter DelGuercio went 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI.
MEMPHIS, TN
NJ.com

Voorhees shuts out Franklin - Baseball recap

Chris Quartuccio scattered six hits in seven innings while striking out seven and walking three as Voorhees won on the road, 4-0, over Franklin. Quartuccio and Will Ripke each went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Voorhees (7-1), which finished with eight hits on the day. Jeff Manning and Cam Levchik...
FRANKLIN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Absecon, NJ
Sports
City
Absecon, NJ
NJ.com

Schiavone’s one-hitter lifts Princeton - Baseball recap

Kenny Schiavone tossed a one-hitter, surrendering no walks and fanning 11 strikeouts to send Princeton to a 3-0 victory over Ewing in Princeton. Schiavone gave himself all the run support he needed with an RBI single, and teammates Connor McDowell and Jensen Bergman also drove in runs to add insurance. The Little Tigers are now 5-5 on the season.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Dorsey goes crazy at plate as No. 2 St. Augustine steps on pedal vs. No. 5 Kingsway

There’s something to be said for a program player - the kid who busts his butt and is dedicated to the team but ultimately has to wait his turn. Mason Dorsey didn’t see a whole lot of action last season, going just 1-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. He did some punch-running, too. But remaining true to himself and the St. Augustine program, the senior continued to work and earned a starting job this spring.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Josiah
NJ.com

Baseball: Passaic Tech powers past West Milford

Quentin O’Campo went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a double while Devin Genoa finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double as Passaic Tech powered past West Milford 14-4. Jonathan Porcelli was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double and Steven Peralta scored three runs for Passaic Tech (8-2). Christian Pareja gave up four hits through four innings and struck out 10.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall Prep over West Essex - Baseball recap

Justin Shadek tossed five scoreless innings, striking out six while allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batsman in Seton Hall Prep’s 9-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. Ryan Sprock (2-for-4), opened the scoring for Seton Hall Prep (7-3) with a two-run home run in the...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Spirit
NJ.com

Timber Creek defeats Moorestown Friends in 2OT - Boys lacrosse recap

Despite Jack Rowe scoring two goals for Moorestown Friends, Timber Creek came away with the 5-4 double-overtime victory in Moorestown. Timber Creek (1-7) sported a 4-1 lead going into the fourth quarter before Moorestown Friends (1-4) scored three unanswered goals. However, it was not enough as Timber Creek netted the deciding goal in the second overtime period.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Licata’s two home runs, eight RBI power Keyport over Ranney - Softball recap

Thea Licata slugged two homers and had eight RBI as she went 3-for-3 with four runs scored in Keyport’s 22-4 four-inning victory over Ranney in Keyport. Samantha Ryan was 3-for-3 with five RBI and Mahogonie Lewis went 3-for-3 with four runs, four RBI and two stolen bases for Keyport (4-3), which trailed 3-0 before erupting for 13 runs in the bottom of the first. Mackenszie McGrogan went 2-for-2 with four runs and two RBI and Kylie McGrogan was 3-for-4 with a run and a RBI.
KEYPORT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Washington Township over Cherry Hill East - Baseball recap

Jared Dzierzgowski went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored to lead Washington Township to a victory at home over Cherry Hill East, 8-3. Kyle Crozier went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored while Matt Koerner and John Striano each hit a pair of singles with an RBI and a run scored apiece for Washington Township (5-3), which broke a tie at one apiece by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: Holy Spirit outlasts Egg Harbor in high-scoring affair

Hanna Watson recorded six goals and four assists to lead Holy Spirit to a victory at home over Egg Harbor, 17-12. Maggie Cella finished with four goals and two assists while Maddie Abbott added three goals and five assists for Holy Spirit (6-3), which took 29 shots on goal as a team in the win, compared to 21 for Egg Harbor.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 St. Joseph (Mont.) defeats Bergenfield - Baseball recap

Julian Rondon led St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 victory over Bergenfield in Montvale as he went 3-3 with one RBI to help his team improve to 11-1. St. Joseph went into the fourth inning up 4-2 before tacking on two more runs to pull away. Nick Martinez, Angel Colon, and Brady Knuckles each recorded an RBI as well.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy