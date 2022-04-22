ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NJ

No. 19 Northern Highlands over No. 16 West Essex - Girls lacrosse recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abby Henderson’s three goals and three assists lifted Northern Highlands, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-9 victory over No....

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

South Brunswick over North Brunswick - Girls lacrosse recap

Ryley O’Brien had four goals with an assist and Amanda Aoun made 21 saves as South Brunswick defeated North Brunswick, 10-8, in North Brunswick. Jessica George scored three goals and Nicole George added one with three assists for South Brunswick (3-1-1), which trailed 6-5 at halftime, but rallied to score five of the last seven goals. Larissa Bodnar and Ava Byzewski added a goal each.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Tech over Deptford - Softball recap

Tori Spinella allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, walked two and struck out 10 as Gloucester Tech defeated Deptford 16-2 in five innings in Deptford. Faith Collier went 3-for-4 and scored four runs. Madison Formica went 2-for-2 with two RBI and one run scored for Gloucester Tech (8-3).
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highlands, NJ
City
Allendale, NJ
Allendale, NJ
Sports
Highlands, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: West Milford over Jefferson

An eight-run sixth inning allowed Jefferson to break open an 11-2 win over West Milford on Saturday in Jefferson at the Lace Up Against Cancer event. Jefferson led 3-0 after three innings, but West Milford scored in the fourth and fifth to pull to within 3-2 headed for the sixth.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Highlands#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Pope John over Lenape Valley - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Softball, Second Round

Brooke Jacobus went 2-for-4 with an RBI, helping lead Pope John to a 5-1 victory over Lenape Valley in Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex second round action in Sparta. The 5-4 Lions also received a multi-hit day from Megan Sabo, who went 2-for-3. Hailey Clarke fanned 13 Patriots batters for Pope John while only giving up a single run.
NJ.com

Spotswood over Bridgewater-Raritan - Softball recap

Ava Mormile went 3-for-4 with a run scored and was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts over six innings as Spotswood defeated Bridgewater-Raritan, 5-4, in Bridgewater. Gabby Diaz was 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI for Spotswood (10-2), which jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead. Hanna Brown went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI, Jenn Pokropinski scored two runs and Karina Jennings went 2-for-4 with a RBI.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall Prep over West Essex - Baseball recap

Justin Shadek tossed five scoreless innings, striking out six while allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batsman in Seton Hall Prep’s 9-0 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. Ryan Sprock (2-for-4), opened the scoring for Seton Hall Prep (7-3) with a two-run home run in the...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Baseball: Passaic Tech powers past West Milford

Quentin O’Campo went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a double while Devin Genoa finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double as Passaic Tech powered past West Milford 14-4. Jonathan Porcelli was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double and Steven Peralta scored three runs for Passaic Tech (8-2). Christian Pareja gave up four hits through four innings and struck out 10.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Christian Brothers over Manalapan - Baseball recap

George Kruse was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored to lift Christian Brothers to a 6-3 victory over Manalapan in Lincroft. Jack Frankovic went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Christian Brothers (8-3), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hunter DelGuercio went 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI.
MEMPHIS, TN
NJ.com

Timber Creek defeats Moorestown Friends in 2OT - Boys lacrosse recap

Despite Jack Rowe scoring two goals for Moorestown Friends, Timber Creek came away with the 5-4 double-overtime victory in Moorestown. Timber Creek (1-7) sported a 4-1 lead going into the fourth quarter before Moorestown Friends (1-4) scored three unanswered goals. However, it was not enough as Timber Creek netted the deciding goal in the second overtime period.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Morristown holds off No. 13 Mountain Lakes, remains unbeaten - Girls lacrosse

Megan O’Brien’s five goals and an assist powered Morristown, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-8 victory over No. 13 Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Anna Rivetti scored three goals and Elizabeth Bozza added two goals and two assists for Morristown (6-0), which trailed 5-4 at halftime. Braeden Siverson, Anna Szporn and Cathleen Moran each contributed a goal and an assist. Olivia Licardi made six saves in the win.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy