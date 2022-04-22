“It could’ve been anybody”: 68-year-old innocent victim caught in crossfire in Chelsea

A 68-year-old woman is recovering after being caught in the crossfire of a brazen gunfight in broad daylight in Chelsea.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday on Washington Ave near the Bellingham Square MBTA Station.

The innocent victim, who was standing near some businesses, was shot in the chest and arm.

Police said the victim’s son drove her a short distance after she was wounded.

She was quickly transferred from the car into an ambulance and rushed to Mass General Hospital.

“It could have been anybody,” said neighbor Angela Guzzo. “It’s unreal. What was the point?”

Police aren’t speculating on a motive, and they haven’t said how many suspects may have been involved.

A silver Acura sedan believed to be connected to the shooting was recovered on Revere Beach Parkway in Revere, about two miles from the scene.

“They have no regard for the city,” said neighbor Manuel Strassburger. “It’s just been a nightmare.”

Investigators found at least five shell casings at the scene and retrieved surveillance video.

Police said the victim and her son live in the neighborhood and were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

She’s listed in stable condition at Mass General Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 617-466-4880.

