ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Guentzel scores 3, Penguins top Bruins

By DAN SCIFO - Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewvYs_0fGbEmLR00

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0.

Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season.

Fitch’s Roth tosses shutout in win over Mooney

Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference.

Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece.

Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins, who have lost five of eight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
NESN

Bruins Mourn Death Of Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend/Hockey Hall Of Famer

The Boston Bruins share the hockey community’s sense of loss, following the death of Guy Lafleur. The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday the legendary right wing has died at age 70. Lafleur helped Montreal win the Stanley Cup in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979 and was one of the NHL’s premier players in the 1970s and 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins and Penguins wins put Caps in hole entering final week

There has not been much concern over whether the Capitals would be playing in May for a few months. The concern has long been who their opponent will be in the Stanley Cup playoffs — and right now, it looks like they could have the toughest matchup in the Eastern Conference.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Casey Desmith
Reuters

Caps blank Coyotes, pull even with Penguins in division race

Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday night in Glendale, Ariz. Washington (44-23-11, 99 points) pulled into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games remaining. John Carlson also scored...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lose ground in Metro race, fall to Bruins

It wasn’t the outcome the New York Rangers were looking for, but unfortunately they fell to the Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Boston. The Blueshirts now sit two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes (110) with each team having three games remaining, including a head to head on Tuesday night. Earlier today, the Canes roared back from a 2-0 hole against the New Jersey Devils and won in OT.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Ap#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Boston Bruins 4 0#The Metropolitan Division
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Preview: Red Wings host Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day

Year after year, Detroit Red Wings fans show extraordinary support. This season was no different, and the Red Wings will celebrate the best fans in hockey on Saturday, closing out their 2021-22 home schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Bruins vs. Penguins Prediction and Odds (Back Boston over Pittsburgh in Fight for Playoff Seeding)

The Boston Bruins head to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in a battle between two Eastern Conference playoff teams who are trying to improve their playoff seeding. The Bruins sit one point back from the Tampa Bay Lightning for the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division, while the Penguins are tied with the Washington Capitals for the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division. The teams who can't secure the No. 3 seed will fall to a wild card spot and will be forced to face a division winner in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Motown Blowout: Penguins Star Players Fill in the Net in 7-2 Win

The Pittsburgh Penguins (45-23-11) had moments of dominance, moments of maddening sloppiness, and got a goal that probably should not have counted. Eventually, the hapless Detroit Red Wings could not keep up with the Penguins talent when the star players filled the net. Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin scored as the Penguins pulled away for a 7-2 win at Little Caesar’s Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy