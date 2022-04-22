ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Florida sheriff says homeowners ‘more than welcome’ to shoot burglars

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACqWj_0fGbEjhG00

A Florida sheriff announcing the arrest of a man suspected of several break-ins who was shot at by a resident said Thursday that homeowners were “more than welcome” to shoot burglars.

During a news conference, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced the arrest of Brandon Joseph Harris, 32, of Milton, who was accused of committing a spree of residential break-ins in the Panhandle city of Pace on Wednesday evening, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

One of the homeowners fired multiple gunshots at about 5:12 p.m. CDT, but there were no reported injuries, the newspaper reported. Harris was arrested about 10 minutes later, Johnson told reporters.

“We don’t know what homeowner shot at him. I guess they think they did something wrong, which they did not,” Johnson told reporters. “If somebody’s breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot them in Santa Rosa County, and we prefer that you do, actually.

“Whoever that was, you’re not in trouble. Come see us. We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday. If you take that, you’ll shoot a lot better, and hopefully, you’ll save taxpayers money.”

Philip Marschke was at work Wednesday evening when he received a call from his wife, who said Harris was in the family’s backyard, WKRG-TV reported.

“It was terrifying knowing I’m all the way in Pensacola at work and this is happening,” Marschke told the television station, adding that Harris looked inside the home after the backyard door was locked.

“She locked the door just in time as he got to (it) and started pulling on it. He like smiled at (my wife) through the window. I don’t know if he was trying to reassure her it was OK for him to come inside.”

Harris was charged with one count of attempted burglary with assault, one count of resisting arrest without violence, two counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling, one count of criminal mischief, one count of attempted larceny and one count of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

He also had pre-existing charges of aggravated assault, battery and violation of probation, the News Journal reported.

“You hear me talk about frequent flyers all the time. Our first interaction with this individual came when he was 13 years old. Since then, he’s had like 17 arrests,” Johnson said. “We sent him to prison for six-and-a-half years for home invasion, and he just can’t seem to get the picture of crime does not pay.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman arrested for shooting presumed burglar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man because she suspected him of burglarizing her home. Alexandra Arenivas has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, around 9:40 p.m. on March 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Milton, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Milton, FL
Crime & Safety
WMBB

Nine arrested at Campflowers Road ‘nuisance house’

BAYOU GEORGE, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies raided a house Thursday that was the scene of a fatal drug overdose, a second overdose, and a drive-by shooting over the last two weeks. Investigators found meth and drug paraphernalia and arrested the nine people who were living at the home. Court records state that […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglars#Flyers#Crime#Wkrg Tv
WKRG News 5

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
98K+
Followers
99K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy