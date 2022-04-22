Memorial service honors slain K-9 ‘Jinx’

Watch the service:

COLORADO SPRINGS — A memorial is planned to honor fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) K-9 Jinx on Thursday.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 11205 Voyager Parkway, and it is open to the public.

Courtesy of Ashley Portillo

Courtesy of Ashley Portillo

Courtesy of Ashley Portillo

Courtesy of Ashley Portillo

Courtesy of The Gazette

Courtesy of The Gazette

Courtesy of Ashley Portillo

The program will include a welcome and invocation from New Life Church pastor Mel Waters and a Thin Blue Line reading by EPSO Jessica Zachman. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and Deputy Nick Witherite with the EPSO K9 unit will also speak.

Doors open at 9 a.m. to begin seating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.