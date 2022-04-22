ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Memorial service honors slain K-9 ‘Jinx’

By Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

Watch the service:

COLORADO SPRINGS — A memorial is planned to honor fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) K-9 Jinx on Thursday.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 11205 Voyager Parkway, and it is open to the public.

The program will include a welcome and invocation from New Life Church pastor Mel Waters and a Thin Blue Line reading by EPSO Jessica Zachman. El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder and Deputy Nick Witherite with the EPSO K9 unit will also speak.

Doors open at 9 a.m. to begin seating.

