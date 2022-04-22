ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils' Andrew Hammond: Blitzed by Buffalo

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hammond allowed five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres....

www.cbssports.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Bettor accidentally wagers $250 on Buffalo Sabres, wins $10K

A slight error turned into a happy mistake for one NHL bettor on Thursday evening. Prior to a game between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils, a bettor was attempting to place a $2.50 bet on Kyle Okposo to score the first goal and the Sabres to win the game in regulation.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres power past Islanders to 5-3 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres continue to play some of their best hockey of the season late in the year, getting another win Saturday afternoon, their fourth in a row, the longest streak of the season. They played strong in all three periods to take the 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. “I […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Islanders 5-3 for 4th straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres struck first and never looked back as the team picked up a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. It was their second-to-last home game of the season. The Sabres got their first goal 12 minutes into the game...
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Buffalo Sabres beat New York Islanders 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 in a game between two non-playoff teams. Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly […]
BUFFALO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign goaltender Aaron Dell to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres announced Saturday night that they have reassigned goaltender Aaron Dell to the Rochester Americans. Dell served as Dustin Tokarski’s backup in Buffalo’s 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Craig Anderson was not available due to an injury, but is considered day-to-day. Dell...
BUFFALO, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins reach 100 points by routing Red Wings

Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
DETROIT, MI
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sabre Owen Power Scores Amazing First Career Goal

The Buffalo Sabres are getting closer to wrapping up their season and while they won't be in the playoffs this year, this team is still giving fans plenty to cheer about. Last year's first overall pick in the NFL draft Owen Power continues to impress the fans, coaches, and other Buffalo Sabre players with his play.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Tage Thompson looks to stay hot in New Jersey

The Buffalo Sabres have won three of their last four games, and the hot Tage Thompson is a good reason why. Thompson has points in four-straight games, scoring four goals with five points. Paul Hamilton has Thursday’s game preview:
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Collects helper Saturday

Leddy notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Leddy provided the secondary helper on Ivan Barabshev's tally in the first period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought with Leddy, who has brought stability in a top-four role for the Blues. He's up to 24 points, 70 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating through 72 appearances when accounting for his time with the Red Wings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres, Devils scoreless

The Buffalo Sabres are in Newark, New Jersey taking on the Devils for the blue and gold’s second-to-last road game of 2021-22. Tage Thompson sits four goals shy of 40 for the season.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Opens and closes scoring

Faulk scored a pair of goals on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes. Faulk opened the scoring at 3:13 of the first period, and he also set up Ivan Barbashev on the Blues' second goal. The Coyotes rallied in the third period, but Faulk secured the win 30 seconds into overtime. This is the fourth time in his career the defenseman has scored 15 times in a season. He's up to 45 points, 160 shots on net, 148 hits, 99 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating through 73 contests. In April, he's posted seven goals and eight helpers through 13 outings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Dahlin's recent production stacks up among NHL's top defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin dropped the two halves of his stick onto the ice as the puck crossed the goal line, then shrugged as he skated toward his teammates to celebrate. Dahlin scored his 12th goal of the season Thursday on a one-timer that snapped his stick in two. The puck slid slowly into the New Jersey net off the skate of Devils forward Dawson Mercer.
NHL

