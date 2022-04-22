ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

Man killed after overturned crash in California City

By BakersfieldNow Staff
Bakersfield Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after an overturned crash in California...

bakersfieldnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner ID’s man who died in off-road vehicle crash

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died in a fatal crash in an off-road vehicle on Monday. Steven Norris, 53, of Simi Valley, died at 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of George Boulevard and Poran Court in California City, according to a coroner’s office news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on La Palma Avenue [Anaheim, CA]

ANAHEIM, CA (April 22, 2022) – Early Tuesday morning, three young men died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on La Palma Avenue, police said. The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. near Harbor Boulevard. Furthermore, authorities said a white Mercedes lost control and went airborne before striking a brick...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California City, CA
Local
California Accidents
California City, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Simi Valley, CA
California City, CA
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Norris
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kbak#Kbfx#Poran Court
KGET

1 arrested after threatening to kill neighbor, officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday night, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a caller threatening to kill his neighbor and any responding officers. Officials said the caller, Joshua Bloomfield, could be heard firing a gun during the call. Officers got to the 600 block of Jefferson Street around 8:55 p.m. and said they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy