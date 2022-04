– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Journey has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be the band’s fourth appearance at the Fair, having last performed eight years ago in 2014.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO