Lesko Financial: How Inflation is Affecting Spending

By FOX 40 Staff
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several months of the highest prices in...

www.wicz.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Today's inflation will slam retirees on healthcare costs later, report says

Short-term high inflation will significantly increase lifetime healthcare retirement expenses, according to a March report from healthcare cost projection software company HealthView Services. The report said that a 65-year-old couple's lifetime healthcare costs will grow by $85,917, when assuming two years of health cost inflation at 1.5 times the consumer...
FOXBusiness

A 'recession shock' is coming to the US, Bank of America says

The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
The Oregonian

Americans expect a recession. Should you be worried?

By many metrics, the U.S. economy is chugging along at a healthy clip. The latest readings on some key economic indicators are all good — unemployment is low, quarterly profits are high, home construction is up, retail sales continue to grow, and the gross domestic product showed solid growth.
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
Matt Lillywhite

Inflation Is Hurting Families On A Tight Budget

A recent Texas Lyceum poll has revealed that Texans are extremely concerned about their economic future. Many people said that homeownership prospects are "poor" or "awful" where they reside in Texas. Also, more than half of the poll's respondents said they're spending too much money each month on housing/rent. Furthermore, two-thirds of people believe the national economy is in worse shape than it was a year ago.
Fortune

Don’t expect the huge rise in food prices to slow anytime soon, Bank of America says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Americans are already experiencing some serious sticker shock at grocery stores, but they had better get used to it. The inflation rate for food is expected to continue its historic rise through the end of the year, according to Bank of America.
The Center Square

Fed report: Inflation passed on to consumers, will continue for months

(The Center Square) – Newly compiled data from the Federal Reserve shows that inflation is hurting businesses, costing consumers, and likely not going away anytime soon. The Federal Reserve released its "Beige Book," a report that compiles reports from "Bank and Branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts, and other sources" from the 12 Fed districts around the country.
CNBC

How using a cash-back credit card can fight against inflation

The subject of inflation has been making headlines for months, and for good reason — according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index has risen 8.5%, which measures the cost of everyday goods like rent, gasoline, food, medical care, energy and other essential items.
Vice

Confused by Student Loan Interest Rates Going Up? Here's an Explainer

Like many other university students or graduates, you may have seen the recent news about how students in England and Wales could see a massive spike in their loan repayments over the next six months. According to the latest analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the maximum interest rate...
