Lesko Financial: How Inflation is Affecting Spending

Inflation is on a tear. Will that spur a new stimulus round?. The Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% in March. As the cost of living gets more expensive, Americans are becoming increasingly desperate for a fourth stimulus payment. To say that it's gotten more expensive to function would be an...
Short-term high inflation will significantly increase lifetime healthcare retirement expenses, according to a March report from healthcare cost projection software company HealthView Services. The report said that a 65-year-old couple's lifetime healthcare costs will grow by $85,917, when assuming two years of health cost inflation at 1.5 times the consumer...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Inflation hit a new 40-year high in February with the consumer price index hitting 7.9%. This is the highest it's been since 1982 and people are feeling it -- From the pump, the grocery store, and everywhere in between. KITV4 spoke with local financial professional Caine Nakata,...
For American Express there’s no recession in cards — literally — at least as evidenced by growing use of credit. Spending volumes are up, in many cases eclipsing pre-pandemic levels; while younger consumers are clamoring to have the cards in their (tangible and digital) wallets. In terms...
Talk of a looming recession is rampant around the globe, and now a major U.S. bank has issued its own dire forecast for the global economy. It's...
Spiraling inflation could kick Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 9% or more in 2023 -- a historically high increase that might still leave beneficiaries with less spending...
The U.S. economic outlook is darkening so rapidly that a recession may be on the horizon as the Federal Reserve makes an aggressive pivot to tame the hottest inflation in four decades, according to economists at Bank of America. In an analyst note to clients, BofA chief investment strategist Michael...
By many metrics, the U.S. economy is chugging along at a healthy clip. The latest readings on some key economic indicators are all good — unemployment is low, quarterly profits are high, home construction is up, retail sales continue to grow, and the gross domestic product showed solid growth.
Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
A recent Texas Lyceum poll has revealed that Texans are extremely concerned about their economic future. Many people said that homeownership prospects are "poor" or "awful" where they reside in Texas. Also, more than half of the poll's respondents said they're spending too much money each month on housing/rent. Furthermore, two-thirds of people believe the national economy is in worse shape than it was a year ago.
Americans are already experiencing some serious sticker shock at grocery stores, but they had better get used to it. The inflation rate for food is expected to continue its historic rise through the end of the year, according to Bank of America.
(The Center Square) – Newly compiled data from the Federal Reserve shows that inflation is hurting businesses, costing consumers, and likely not going away anytime soon. The Federal Reserve released its "Beige Book," a report that compiles reports from "Bank and Branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts, and other sources" from the 12 Fed districts around the country.
Inflation has caused the Consumer Price Index to jump 8.5% in March compared to 12 months earlier. It marked the sharpest year-over-year increase since 1981. As a result, U.S. dollars aren’t going nearly as far compared to a month ago and certainly not a year ago. "One way to...
There is a real chance that the U.S. economy is going to suffer a recession or “hard landing” in the next two years, according to the economic team at Goldman Sachs. The bank’s economists see the odds of a recession at about 15% in the next 12 months, with the odds rising to 35% over the next 24 months.
The subject of inflation has been making headlines for months, and for good reason — according to a recent report by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index has risen 8.5%, which measures the cost of everyday goods like rent, gasoline, food, medical care, energy and other essential items.
Like many other university students or graduates, you may have seen the recent news about how students in England and Wales could see a massive spike in their loan repayments over the next six months. According to the latest analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the maximum interest rate...
