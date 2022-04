LEESBURG, Va (WDVM) — On Saturday, Segra Field, the home of Loudoun United and Old Glory DC, hosted the 2022 Gonzaga Rugby Classic. A handful of the top high school rugby teams in the nation traveled to Leesburg to see who would come out on top! Vienna, Loudoun and Gonzaga were among the local teams […]

LEESBURG, VA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO