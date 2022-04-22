Todd Robert Mostrom age 50, passed away peacefully in his home on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. He was born to Darlene Mostrom and Robert (Bob) Mostrom on April 12, 1972, in Duluth Minnesota. Todd graduated from Cloquet High School in 1990. He began working at Big Bucks Bingo at age 16. He proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1993. He served as a Crew Chief on MH-53 Pave Low helicopters. Experiences and encounters during his years of service contributed to an ongoing battle with PTSD. Todd completed his military service in 1997. Upon his return home he became employed by The Black Bear Casino, where he worked for many years. He also was a manager at the Carlton VFW for several years. Todd surrounded himself with life's simple pleasures: music, namely Motley Crue, The Vikings, fellow Veterans, friends, and family. Native Culture, and a love of all Nature were his spirituality. His comforts were the river, the woods, and his perfectly manicured lawn. He loved his precious dog, Sunny and was adopted by his cat, Kitty.

CLOQUET, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO