“No camping” signs at Dover trailheads

I commute between Torrington and Brookfield daily for work, and the only spot in my new drive that gives me agita is the damn Still River Drive roundabout in New Milford. I can't begin to tell you how many times that I've had to slam on my brakes, and yell "OH MY GOD" as someone either pulls out in front of me, through their Yield sign, or nearly rear-ended the person in front of me when they almost get clipped. Come on everyone, it's basic - if there's no one coming from your left, go. Also, yield does not mean, hey, go ahead, drive 30 through here either, but it doesn't mean stop either.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO