Convicted murderer indicted on rape charges after child porn arrest

NYPD detectives have charged a 44-year-old Queens man with the murder of Orsolya Gaal.David Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.He is being held in custody at the 112th St Precinct station in Queens. The NYPD is expected to release further details at a press conference at 11.30am.Law enforcement sources told NBC Mr Bonola is a handyman who lived close to Ms Gaal in Queens.Mr Bonola turned up at her home late on Friday night and the pair had an arguement,...
