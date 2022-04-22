ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Convicted murderer indicted on rape charges after child porn arrest

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The convicted murderer on parole who was charged with production of child pornography last week was indicted by a Monroe County grand jury on more charges Thursday....

