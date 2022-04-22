Grizzlies complete historic comeback to take Game 3 in Minnesota

Timberwolves Grizzlies Basketball Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley during the first half during Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) (Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t easy. It was all Memphis.

The Memphis Grizzlies completed a miraculous comeback in Game 3 of Round 1 in the Western Conference Playoffs, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota 104-95.

That’s a sentence you probably weren’t expecting to read if you turned the game off at halftime or even after the first quarter for that matter.

Minnesota owned the game early as the Timberwolves rang up 12 straight points to start the contest, and it didn’t get much better for Memphis in quarter number one.

The Timberwolves owned the Grizzlies 39-21 after the first period of play. Memphis made a slight comeback in the second quarter, cutting into the Minnesota lead but still taking a 51-46 deficit into the locker room at halftime.

The third quarter mirrored the start of the game for Memphis and the Grizzlies were outscored 32-23, going into the fourth and final quarter of play with Minnesota leading 83-67.

Then, Memphis shocked the world.

The Grizzlies, who trailed at one point by 26, dominated the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter, completing a 21-0 run to take an 86-85 lead with six minutes to go.

With just 1:17 remaining, Dillion Brooks dropped in the dagger, putting Memphis up by 10, 102-92, and all but sealing the Game 3 road win and largest come-from-behind-playoff-victory in franchise history for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Over the past 25 postseasons, teams to lead by 25 points at any point were 380-8. Thanks to Memphis, that stat is now 380-9.

While Brooks pumped in 11 total points and Ja Morant chipped in 16, it was the Desmond Bane show for the Grizzlies in Minnesota tonight. The second-year guard went 7-15 from behind the-three point line on his way to a game-high 26 points. Brandon Clark also came up huge for Memphis, pouring in 20 points and securing eight rebounds. Morant did secure the triple-double that he barely missed in Game 2, adding 10 boards and 10 assists to his 16-point performance.

D’Angelo Russell paced the Timberwolves with a team-high 20 points in Minnesota’s second-straight loss.

Memphis will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series when the Grizzlies and Timberwolves tip off in Minnesota for Game 4 Saturday.

