Announcing QPL’s 2022 Gala

Join Queens Public Library as they celebrate the homecoming of four literary stars who were nurtured at Queens Public Library and who exemplify the promise of our borough. “We will present the inaugural Queens Public Library Award to our honorees at the in-person event on June 8, with a virtual presentation...
The co-founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Hawk Newsome slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams over his criticism of BLM for not demonstrating against gun violence affecting African Americans in the city. “He’s a white man in blackface,” Mr Newsome said during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday. “This city is a war zone and he can’t stop it.”Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked Mr Newsome, “the subject is African Americans, I would also argue white lives matter too, everybody’s life matters here. What the mayor contends though is that the same reaction is not...
Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Channing Dungey, Whoopi Goldberg, William Shatner, Amy Poehler, Alex Kurtzman, Maury Povich, and media investor Jeff Sagansky will be honorees at the 18th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards, the National Association of Television Program Executives announced on Thursday. The awards gala will be on June...
You might know this charitable billionaire as a three-term mayor of New York City and a former presidential hopeful. That's right. Michael Bloomberg is a billionaire and he ran for the 2020 presidential campaign. He had the backing of legal professionals like "Judge Judy" whose real name is Judith Sheindlin.
Dan Stevens knew little about Watergate before being cast in Gaslit, a new prestige drama about the 1970s American scandal that toppled a president and shook America. The 39-year-old actor, of early Downton Abbey fame, might now be sitting in his very own Los Angeles garden but, as with many Brits, his knowledge of the affair extended only to the most superficial stuff. “I knew it spawned the gate-suffix,” says Stevens, over Zoom. He’s wearing a jazzy Paul Smith shirt, behind him lush leaves and that Hollywood sunshine. “But you quickly realise there’s a universality to that stupid level of corruption. It’s found in every administration in every country in the world; it just so happens that these guys got caught.” He sees glaring parallels with the British government, or as he put it in a now viral One Show segment: “You’ve got a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal, surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign… Oh no I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”
April 21 (UPI) -- More than 150 personal items belonging to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be placed up for auction through the end of this month. An auction featuring Ginsburg's art collection is open until April 27 and a second auction including items from her home and office will remain open until April 28 through Virginia-based auction house the Potomack Company.
