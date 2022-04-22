St. Paul, Plymouth earn FC wins

NORWALK — The state-ranked St. Paul baseball team remained atop the Firelands Conference with 14 runs scored in a two-inning span over the visiting Mounties in a 14-1 win in five innings on Thursday at Norwalk Area Contractors Park.

With the win, St. Paul — ranked No. 20 in this week’s Division IV state coaches poll — improved to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in the FC ahead of Friday’s return trip to Mapleton.

In the bottom of the third, the Flyers scored eight runs. Eli Fisher walked and Ben Burger singled. Thomas Bocock opened the scoring with an RBI single, and after Alex Weaver was hit by a pitch, Kaden Maxwell grounded out to plate a second run.

Kole Maxwell then followed with an RBI single that also saw Weaver score on an error, then Maxwell scored on a wild pitch for the fifth run.

Drew Kuhnle singled, which led to two runs scoring, including once on a throwing error that made it 7-0. Kuhnle then scored for the final run of the inning off a sacrifice fly by Eli Fisher.

Three straight walks loaded the bases for the Flyers in the bottom of the third. Jaycob Stanley hit an RBI single, then Ashton Stang walked with the bases still loaded to make it 10-0.

Kuhnle was hit by a pitch to force in the 11th run, followed by an RBI single by Burger that also saw Stang score on the throw. Bocock added another Rbi single to close out the St. Paul scoring and make it 14-0.

Burger and Bocock each finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for St. Paul, while Kole Maxwell was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

On the mound, Maxwell went all five innings. He allowed one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

“We played solid in all phases of the game,” St. Paul coach Aaron Fries said. “Really liked our confidence in the box tonight. We were seeing it much better tonight than last night. Kole gave us another quality start and defensively we made the plays when we needed to.

“It was probably our most complete performance of the season,” he added. “Mapleton is a good team, so it is nice to win the way we did and take a little momentum into our rematch on Friday.”

Mapleton 000 01 — 1 4 2

St. Paul 008 6x — 14 9 2

WP: Kole Maxwell; LP: Wrobleski

2B: (SP) Kole Maxwell

Plymouth 9, New London 2

NEW LONDON — Zeth Goth threw a complete-game for the Big Red, striking out 10 and walking four in a win over the host Wildcats.

Goth allowed two earned runs on three hits as the Big Red improved to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the FC.

Cole Wentz was 2 for 4 for Plymouth, while Trace McVey doubled and drove in two runs, while Zach Hamman, Ethan Gillum and Nick Roberts each singled and had an RBI.

For New London (3-7, 2-4), Logan Girton singled and had an RBI. Carter Eibel and Jamil Arnold added singles and Logan Wallace had an RBI.

Plymouth 300 020 4 — 9 10 0

N. London 100 010 0 — 2 3 4

WP: Goth; LP: Justavick

2B: (P) McVey, Goth