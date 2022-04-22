ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

St. Paul, Plymouth earn FC wins

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjAK3_0fGazpUw00

NORWALK — The state-ranked St. Paul baseball team remained atop the Firelands Conference with 14 runs scored in a two-inning span over the visiting Mounties in a 14-1 win in five innings on Thursday at Norwalk Area Contractors Park.

With the win, St. Paul — ranked No. 20 in this week’s Division IV state coaches poll — improved to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in the FC ahead of Friday’s return trip to Mapleton.

In the bottom of the third, the Flyers scored eight runs. Eli Fisher walked and Ben Burger singled. Thomas Bocock opened the scoring with an RBI single, and after Alex Weaver was hit by a pitch, Kaden Maxwell grounded out to plate a second run.

Kole Maxwell then followed with an RBI single that also saw Weaver score on an error, then Maxwell scored on a wild pitch for the fifth run.

Drew Kuhnle singled, which led to two runs scoring, including once on a throwing error that made it 7-0. Kuhnle then scored for the final run of the inning off a sacrifice fly by Eli Fisher.

Three straight walks loaded the bases for the Flyers in the bottom of the third. Jaycob Stanley hit an RBI single, then Ashton Stang walked with the bases still loaded to make it 10-0.

Kuhnle was hit by a pitch to force in the 11th run, followed by an RBI single by Burger that also saw Stang score on the throw. Bocock added another Rbi single to close out the St. Paul scoring and make it 14-0.

Burger and Bocock each finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for St. Paul, while Kole Maxwell was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

On the mound, Maxwell went all five innings. He allowed one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

“We played solid in all phases of the game,” St. Paul coach Aaron Fries said. “Really liked our confidence in the box tonight. We were seeing it much better tonight than last night. Kole gave us another quality start and defensively we made the plays when we needed to.

“It was probably our most complete performance of the season,” he added. “Mapleton is a good team, so it is nice to win the way we did and take a little momentum into our rematch on Friday.”

Mapleton 000 01 — 1 4 2

St. Paul 008 6x — 14 9 2

WP: Kole Maxwell; LP: Wrobleski

2B: (SP) Kole Maxwell

Plymouth 9, New London 2

NEW LONDON — Zeth Goth threw a complete-game for the Big Red, striking out 10 and walking four in a win over the host Wildcats.

Goth allowed two earned runs on three hits as the Big Red improved to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the FC.

Cole Wentz was 2 for 4 for Plymouth, while Trace McVey doubled and drove in two runs, while Zach Hamman, Ethan Gillum and Nick Roberts each singled and had an RBI.

For New London (3-7, 2-4), Logan Girton singled and had an RBI. Carter Eibel and Jamil Arnold added singles and Logan Wallace had an RBI.

Plymouth 300 020 4 — 9 10 0

N. London 100 010 0 — 2 3 4

WP: Goth; LP: Justavick

2B: (P) McVey, Goth

Comments / 0

Related
Norwalk Reflector

Two program records fall at FC dual meet

NEW LONDON — Two programs record fell at the high school and junior high levels Tuesday afternoon as two Firelands Conference rivals met in a dual meet at Recreation Park. Visiting South Central won both the girls (72-63) and boys (74-52) meets over the host Wildcats. New London junior...
NEW LONDON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Monroeville rallies for big FC win

PLYMOUTH — The Monroeville softball team scored a huge Firelands Conference road victory over host Plymouth with a 6-5 comeback win on Wednesday. The Eagles (12-3, 4-1) trailed 5-1 after two innings, but scored twice in the fourth and three times in the fifth while holding the Big Red (4-4, 3-1) scoreless over the final five innings.
MONROEVILLE, OH
Norwalk Reflector

St. Paul grinds out win at Western

COLLINS — This was never going to be easy. Despite the 11-2 versus 3-7 record in the matchup, plenty of factors suggested Saturday’s rescheduled Firelands Conference baseball game between state-ranked St. Paul and Western Reserve was going to be a tight one. The Roughriders had just lost a...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk edged by Bellevue in SBC Lake play

BELLEVUE — Visiting Norwalk lost two matches in three sets in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to host Bellevue in SBC Lake Division play. With the loss, the Truckers fell to 5-6 overall and 3-2 in the league. The lone win for Norwalk came at second doubles, as Ethan Brown...
NORWALK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Plymouth, OH
Sports
Norwalk, OH
Sports
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Plymouth, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Another record night for S.C. track and field

OLIVESBURG — Another record night for the South Central track and field program highlighted the 34th annual Forest Pruner Crestview Invitational Friday night. The 4x200-meter and 4x400 boys relay teams crushed program records for the Trojans, while two standouts were again meet MVPs. The 4x400 team of Carson Music,...
NEW LONDON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Late offense lifts Norwalk to SBC Lake win

BELLEVUE — One or two insurance runs probably would have done the deed. Norwalk led Bellevue by two runs entering the seventh inning Friday and Truckers coach Wes Douglas said his squad was really just trying to get one run. Seven runs later, the Truckers were in full control...
NORWALK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Fc#Mounties#Division Iv#Mapleton
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's brother lifts Indians over Columbus Clippers

Saturday's game: Indianapolis 3, Columbus 2  Recap: Canaan Smith-Njigba, the brother of Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, singled in Hunter Owen with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Owen opened the inning with a triple and scored to give Columbus only its second loss in its past 13 games. The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on a two-run homer by Mason Martin. The Clippers answered with a two-run shot by Gabriel...
COLUMBUS, OH
NJ.com

Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Norwalk Reflector

Back's encore is a 15-K no-hitter

PLYMOUTH — Makenzie Back’s encore was arguably more impressive than Thursday’s masterpiece. In a 9-4 win in nine innings at New London on Thursday, the Plymouth standout struck out 23 batters of the 27 outs recorded. On Friday, she faced one over the minimum, throwing a seven-inning...
PLYMOUTH, OH
Greater Milwaukee Today

Orioles win marathon match

WEST BEND — In the instant gratification, shorter-attention span world that we live in, most Wisconsin high school tennis matches that go to three sets are decided by a “first-to-10” super-tie-breaker, but not in the North Shore Conference, where a full third set is required. That is...
WEST BEND, WI
Norwalk Reflector

Big day for Edison teams

BERLIN HEIGHTS — The Edison Middle School Power of the Pen teams competed in the Northwest Regional Tournament and had a big day. The seventh-grade team placed 5th out of 26 teams. Individual honors were awarded to Elena Moore, who placed 2nd, and Annabelle Seville, who placed 8th. Both writers, as well as Ella Pennell, have advanced to the state competition. In addition, Elena Moore's story, "A Captain's Legacy" was awarded Best of the Round for Round 1.
EDISON, OH
Sandusky Register

Decline in umpire numbers leads to local cancellation

The nationwide trend of a decline in high school sports officials hit close to home Friday. Vermilion High School's varsity and JV baseball games scheduled at Sports Force Parks, technically road games for the Sailors against Ontario, were canceled due to an inability to find umpires to work the games.
VERMILION, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Prater's one-hitter keeps SC in first place

GREENWICH — A single by Lacey Greszler was the lone base hit for the Western Reserve softball team against South Central ace Maddy Prater in Friday’s Firelands Conference matchup. With the win, South Central remained in a first place tie with Plymouth (6-4, 5-1) and Crestview (8-4, 5-1)...
GREENWICH, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
170
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy