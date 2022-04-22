Big Brothers Big Sisters strike big with annual fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana kicked off its annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser on Thursday.
The event took place at Thunder Bowl #1 on 6700 Lafayette St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Carwash company helps Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters aims to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and children whose ages range from 5 years old to adolescents. This year, the non-profit aimed to raise $250,000 in order to create and support 250 new matches.
