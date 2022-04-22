ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

New Racial Equity Mural to Honor East Hartford Women

By Matt Austin
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many travel across the Founders Bridge between Hartford and East Hartford, it’s what’s happening underneath that could really move people. “We’re hoping to bring some bright color to kind of a dark tunnel,” said Michael Rice, a local artist. Rice and another artist, Micaela...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

