Durham, NC

Traffic snarled for hours from shooting on US 15/501 in Durham

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

www.wral.com

cbs17

2 found dead in car after shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Holloway and North Joyland streets, according to Durham police. Two people died at the scene, police said. Two people appeared...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting Friday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot Friday night in Durham, police said. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Guess Road, which is south of Horton Road and north of West Carver Street. When police arrived they found a victim with...
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
Black Enterprise

Passenger Loses It: Woman Arrested After Pulling Emergency Inflatable Slide to Escape Airplane

A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Shooting
UPI News

Connecticut trooper charged with shooting death of 19-year-old Black man

April 21 (UPI) -- Connecticut's Office of Inspector General has charged a state trooper with fatally shooting a 19-year-old Black man two years ago. Inspector General Robert Devlin Jr. announced Wednesday that Connecticut State Trooper Brian North has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm for the police-involved killing of Mubarak Soulemane on Jan. 15, 2020.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WITN

Rocky Mount police say man shot brother in Pizza Hut parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Rocky Mount for allegedly shooting his brother in a Pizza Hut parking lot. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 29-year-old Taquan Johnson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of schedule-IV narcotics, and discharging a weapon in city limits.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Several people forcibly arrested by Graham police during traffic stop

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were forcibly arrested after gathering around a traffic stop in Graham on Thursday, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 2:20 p.m., Graham officers conducted a traffic stop at the Pines Apartments in the 700 block of Ivey Road. The stop was not related to an incident […]
GRAHAM, NC
WREG

Crash, fire reported on I-240 near Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A crash and vehicle fire shut down part of Interstate 240 near Walnut Grove on Saturday night, according to police and the Tennessee Department of transportation. TDOT said the fire was reported at 10:39 p.m. Eastbound lanes were closed, and cameras show fire vehicles on the scene. Memphis Police confirmed a crash at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cbs17

Recognize them? Fayetteville assault suspects sought

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two suspects from a Tuesday night assault. The sheriff’s office said they responded to call at 365 Fast Mart located in Ireland Drive in Fayetteville in response to a physical disturbance. When deputies got there...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Daily Voice

Man In Luxury Car With Bogus Plates Gives PA Police Someone Else's ID: Authorities

A North Carolina man was caught impersonating someone else while driving a Jaguar in Pennsylvania, police say. Jayquan Edwards, 25, of Oxford, NC, was behind the wheel of a Jaguar with a “counterfeit temporary license plate and heavy window tint” when Lower Allen Township police spotted the car on the 1200 block of Lower Allen Drive around 3 p.m. on Jan. 2, the department said in a release.
OXFORD, NC
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

