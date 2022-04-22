SF's Millennium Tower Settles Another One-Tenth of an Inch During 1 Week of Digging

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A plan to restore a series of hidden staircases in East Oakland is running into a roadblock due to concerns over crime. One of the five stairways the city wants to renovate in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood is located between Outlook Avenue and Hillmont Drive. The impassable trail is sandwiched between two houses and overgrown with vegetation. Supporters said those five stairways, once done, would connect people in the flatlands of East Oakland up to the hills. “It also connects neighborhoods, and that’s something we haven’t been able to do,” said neighbor Midori Tabata. “So you’re kind of like...

