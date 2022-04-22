ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF's Millennium Tower Settles Another One-Tenth of an Inch During 1 Week of Digging

By Jaxon Van Derbeken
NBC Bay Area
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent monitoring data shows the already sinking and tilting Millennium Tower recently settled another tenth of an inch during one week of the excavation needed for the final phase of the planned retrofit of the troubled high-rise. Experts told NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit that while the one-tenth inch...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Richmond Standard

Greening project slated for Sutter Avenue in San Pablo

The City of San Pablo is hosting a virtual “Community Workshop” tonight at 6 p.m. to share info surrounding the Sutter Avenue Urban Greening Project and to garner input. The project is slated to install stormwater treatments on Sutter Avenue, a flat-topography residential road in the City’s southwestern region that is a high-risk flood area, per the City. Green infrastructure including bioswales and suspended pavement systems are proposed as part of its green street retrofits, while other components would aim to help reduce traffic speeds, enhance pedestrian safety and encourage the growth of trees there.
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Questions Surround Fate of Pedestrian Footbridge in SF’s Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Last week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to revoke the permit for a 50-year-old pedestrian overcrossing in Chinatown. Some call it a spiritual landmark, but the city wants to tear it down to renovate a beloved park. When they built the Hilton Hotel in the late 1960s, the development agreement called for both a Chinese Culture Center and a pedestrian bridge across Kearney Street to Portsmouth Square Plaza. “It is part of the landmark of Chinatown and bridging from the park all the way to the Cultural Center makes it easier, especially for elderly folks...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Years In The Making; Battery Bluff Opens In The Presidio of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It was only fitting on Earth Day for Presidio of San Francisco park officials to unveil the Bay Area’s newest open space — six acres of grass, trees and pathways called Battery Bluff with spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge. The park sits atop a tunnel over Doyle Drive — a busy thoroughfare connecting the bridge and San Francisco’s Marin District — and has been in the works for years. Among those taking in the views Friday was Jen Lashua, who lives nearby. “I think it’s fantastic,” she told KPIX. “I think it’s beautiful...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Power Surge Short Circuits Livermore Neighborhood; ‘It Is The Doorbell But It’s Fried’

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — During a windstorm two weeks ago, a palm frond fell onto electrical lines triggering a power surge that has jolted a Livermore neighborhood. PG&E has solved part of the problem, chopping down the palm tree and targeting others for removal after getting permission from city officials. But neighbors are still wrestling with replacing damaged appliances and wondering who will cover the cost. Among those residents is George Paloma. “It is the doorbell but it’s fried,” Paloma pointed out the damage during a walkthrough of his home. “It was cold … the last I checked it was 59 degrees...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Thunder, hail possible as April showers hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If April showers bring May flowers, it’ll be blooming in the Bay Area next month. Rain that began yesterday is expected to last until tomorrow afternoon — with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon as the sun peeks out in some places. Snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains led officials there […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado warning in effect for parts of Northern California

The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a tornado warning for parts of Northern California. The warning covers the areas of eastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus, Calaveras and Amador counties. It was set to expire at 5:15 p.m., but was extended to 6 p.m. The San Joaquin County Office of...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

List: Bay Area Events Celebrating Earth Day

April 22 is Earth Day and the Bay Area is celebrating!. Time Capsule Opening at Hacienda Environmental Science Magnet Elementary School, 9 a.m. The San Jose elementary school and San Jose Water will celebrate 50 years of Hacienda’s outdoor classroom. They will open time capsules from an expansion of the classroom 30 years ago just in time for Earth Day.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Attacked in Broad Daylight in SF's North Beach Neighborhood: Police

Police are investigating after a young Asian woman was attacked by a man on a busy street in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood Friday. The motivation behind the attack is not known at this time. But recent attacks on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community or AAPI have gone up dramatically since the start of the pandemic. There were nine attacks in 2020 and last year the number jumped to 60.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crime Fears Slow Plans To Restore Hidden Oakland Neighborhood Staircases

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A plan to restore a series of hidden staircases in East Oakland is running into a roadblock due to concerns over crime. One of the five stairways the city wants to renovate in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood is located between Outlook Avenue and Hillmont Drive. The impassable trail is sandwiched between two houses and overgrown with vegetation. Supporters said those five stairways, once done, would connect people in the flatlands of East Oakland up to the hills. “It also connects neighborhoods, and that’s something we haven’t been able to do,” said neighbor Midori Tabata. “So you’re kind of like...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area weather: Rain, lightning, thunder and even hail

BURLINGAME, Calif. - The Bay Area is seeing its share of weather on Thursday with rain, lightning, thunder and possibly even hail in the forecast. In Burlingame, for example, the rain was pounding down on the freeway early in the morning and standing water was pounding on US 101. Heavy...
BURLINGAME, CA
NBC Bay Area

Spring Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Avalanche Threat to Sierra

Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada. An avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including the Lake Tahoe area.
APPLEGATE, CA
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County introduces water restrictions

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – The rain we got late last year and the small amounts of showers from this year haven’t been enough to address the ongoing drought. So instead, the Contra Costa Water District is now calling for customers to conserve 15% compared to what they used in 2020. The board voted this […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Task Force Clears Out Sacramento Homeless Camp

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning. A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind. The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area. Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users. “All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.” The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO, CA

