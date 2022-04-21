ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Metro Brokers Minute

By Sponsored by Metro Brokers
KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all need experience when it comes to navigating the rough...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Vail Valley broker earns designation in a global network

Sara Hoodicoff, a broker with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, has earned the Certified International Property Specialist designation, placing her among 3,500 elite real estate professionals in over 45 countries. The designation was awarded to her by the National Association of Realtors for completing coursework devoted to learning international real estate practices and demonstrating proficiency in international business.
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Metro Brokers Minute#Metrobrokersonline Com
Distractify

Landlord Finds Out Tenant Is Listing Their Rental on Airbnb in Viral TikTok

Owning property in the United States is becoming a dream that's more and more difficult to realize for many citizens, depending on where you live. While the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a boom in property values, there are still some parts of the country where you could nab some land and build your own dream home for a fraction of the cost in more well-established and densely populated areas.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TravelNoire

Airbnb Cleaning Fees On The Rise. Why Is This Happening?

With the Covid pandemic on its way to being under control and tourism heading back to pre-pandemic levels, travelers are seeing the cost of vacation skyrocket mainly in plane ticket fares. However, there is another issue that is concerning for those who choose to use the main short-term rental accommodations app Airbnb – it’s cleaning fees.
LIFESTYLE
WJON

Postal Service Implementing New Mail Standards

UNDATED -- Some changes are coming to your mail delivery service. The United States Postal Service says starting on May 1st about 32 percent of its First-Class Package Service will increase delivery time by one or two days. Sixty-four percent will be unaffected by the proposed standard changes. The remaining four percent will be upgraded from a three-day to two-day service standard.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Real Estate Investors Love Mobile Home Parks

For decades, the phrase “mobile home park” was unwelcome when it came to real estate investing. Although mobile home parks and manufactured housing have served as a bridge between lower- to middle-income buyers (or renters) and quality housing for decades, “trailer parks,” as they are often known, conjured up a lot of images, most of which weren’t pretty.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Sourcing Journal

USPS Adjusts First-Class Package, Priority Mail Service

Click here to read the full article. The new standards will enable additional package volume to be transported by surface transportation instead of air. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEtihad Cargo Invests in US MarketAutonomous Truck Tech Shifts Into Full GearRetail Applauds Senate Passage of USPS Reform BillBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Thrillist

This Delivery Company Will Pay Someone $10,000 to Be Its Chief Taco Officer

Okay, here's the ultimate dream gig for one very lucky Texan. Favor Delivery, a Texas-based delivery service, is looking for its first-ever Chief Taco Officer to help the company find the best tacos in the state this summer. And to compensate this person, Favor Delivery will pay the CTO $10,000 in free delivery for one year and custom Favor merch.
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

Restaurant Posts Customer’s Private Information After They Left a Negative Review

It's understandable that people get really passionate about the businesses that they've created. They've dumped years of their blood sweat and tears into a place, and in many instances, they don't have any option but to make that business work. This can lead to some very stressful situations and pretty impassioned emotional responses to the possible failings of one's business.
RESTAURANTS
FOX2Now

How much have used car prices gone up in each state?

(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used...
ECONOMY
Apartment Therapy

Here Are the Most (and Least) Accessible Cities in the U.S.

Whether you’re looking to move or have upcoming travel plans, finding accessible locations and services can be a challenge — to say the least. The Social Security experts at Social Security Office Near Me wanted to figure out which U.S. cities are the most accessible overall, looking at 50 cities and ranking them based on the number of accessible restaurants and attractions, public transit, and disabled parking permits up for grabs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jake Wells

Former Target worker shares store policy to save money

photo of TargetBy Farragutful - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. Do you shop at Target? Well, if you do, this little known secret could save you a lot of money. Here's the helpful secret you might not know: Target price matches many of their competitor's prices. It's super simple. Whenever you find an item at Target that is cheaper on a competitor's website, just go to Guest Services/Customer Service. Then show the employee the price at the competitor's website and request a price match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy