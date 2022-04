The Atchafalaya National Heritage Area (ANHA) will open the application period for the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Grants Program. Applications will be accepted starting on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The purpose of this grant is to fund projects to advance ANHA’s mission of preservation and promotion of the heritage and natural resources of the Atchafalaya Basin and Floodway.

